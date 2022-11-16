Good samaritan rescues delivery driver

The caption reads "Heat exhaustion strikes and an Angel comes to save him" on a viral Tik Tok video that garnered over one million views, 144,000+ likes, 4,100+ comments, and nearly 4,000 shares.

Here's the viral video:

What's the story?

The video shows what appears to be an exhausted delivery driver who delivered packages to a customer's house. The video caption shows that the temperature was well over 110 degrees.

The driver grips the outdoor trashcan for support before hunching over and lowering to his knees.

A few moments later, a good samaritan, the delivery customer comes to his rescue. She was an elderly woman with a cane.

She checked on the driver and he shook his head.

She left to bring him some water and returned to see him laying on the ground in her driveway.

Returning with a cup of water, she sprinkled water on him and helped him to a sitting position so he could drink the water. Then, she left again and brought him a piece of watermelon to eat.

After a few moments, he used her cane to make it onto his feet again as it appears she welcomed him inside her house, as the two walk away together.

About 15 minutes later according to the video, the man returns looking much better, handing the empty cup to the customer and scooting her packages closer to her, giving her a thumbs up and waving goodbye.

Commenters praised the woman who came to help the delivery driver, saying things like:

God bless this woman

omg what an Angel

