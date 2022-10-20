Woman surprises former nanny in grocery store

This viral Tik Tok video is one of the sweetest moments you'll have the pleasure of viewing online. If you enjoy homecoming or surprise videos, you will want to watch this.

The text overlay on the video reads:

Crystal is about to surprise her former nanny, Rufina, at work.

The viral video garnered over 3 million views, 320,000+ likes, and over 1,400 comments.

This is the Tik Tok video:

There are very few words captured in the video, at just seconds long but you can understand the sentiment by the body language, actions and tears present.

The video starts by the woman approaching the grocery store worker, her former nanny. She walks up to her and gives her a hug. It takes a few seconds for her former nanny to recognize her and then when she does, she envelopes her with a huge, lasting hug.

This is one of the sweetest moments captured online.

Commenters replied:

What a beautiful sight...

These moments are why I still have tiktok...

Later in the video you see Crystal's sister show up and also greet Rufina, the former nanny with huge hugs. It's moments like this that can help you appreciate the kindness in humanity.

