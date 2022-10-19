The Federal Student Debt Relief applications are now open!

The Federal Student Debt Relief program allows student loan discharge to eligible borrowers, up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for non-Pell grant recipients.

What is the Federal Student Debt Relief program?

This is the one-time debt relief program passed by the Biden-Harris administration. It's provided by the Department of Education. You get up to $20,000 in student loans discharged for eligible loans, if you qualify.

It pertains to loan balances you had before June 30, 2022.

Who qualifies for the Federal Student Debt Relief program?

According to StudentAid.gov, here's who qualifies:

Individuals who made less than $125,000 in 2021 or 2020

Families that made less than $250,000 in 2021 or 2020

Applications are currently open now through December 31, 2023. After submitting your application, you will be contacted if further information is needed.

Common Questions

1. Will the debt relief be taxed?

No, the debt relief will not be taxed.

2. What if you don't want debt relief?

You can learn how to opt-out and more information here if you don't want debt relief.

The application is one page long. No login is required. It should take around up to 5 minutes to complete if you have all the information. Visit this page to learn more.

