Elon Musk's warnings about alien civilizations

This viral Tik Tok video hit over 2 million views, 110,000+ likes and over 1,600 comments.

Deposit Photos

It was a clip from a series of Elon Musk interviews on alien civilizations.

In the interview, Musk shares his thoughts on alien civilizations, the universe, and the future of life on earth.

What Elon Musk warns about the future of life on earth and alien civilizations

The interview starts with this:

I wonder how many dead one planet civilizations are out there in the cosmos? Maybe they're among us, I don't know...

Here are some additional thoughts shared by Musk...

He talks about the universe being 13.8 billion years old and earth at 4.5 billion years old, saying in another half billion years or so, the sun's expansion will make life on earth difficult, with the increased heat from the sun probably evaporating the oceans.

He goes on...

One of the great questions in physics and philosophy

The question he shares is: where are the aliens?

In one of the interviews, the interviewer asks Musk: Do you think we'll make contact with aliens in the next 15 years?

Musk responds saying "that's a really tough one to say."

In another interview clip, Musk says:

If there are so many planets out there and the universe is almost 14 billion years old, why, why aren't the aliens everywhere? And, this is one of the most perplexing questions...

The interview clips continue, sharing thoughts from Musk about the likelihood of super intelligent aliens already observing us, if they do exist.

Have you seen this viral video on Tik Tok?

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.