Odor-eliminating tactic goes viral

This Tik Tok video went viral, amassing nearly 4 million views, over 350,000 views, and more than 1,700 comments. What was it about? Getting rid of bad smells in your home.

Here's the video so you can check out the 2-ingredient formula for ridding your house of bad smells.

The Tik Tok video is a duet, responding to a video using two ingredients to rid smells from your home.

The ingredients?

A hot spoon (heated on a gas stove)

Harmal seeds

The creator explained:

Alright, for those of you who don't know, my grandfather did this one time when I was younger and I asked him, "why are you doing that?" ...And he said, "there's a smell in here that I can't get rid of but, this is gonna get rid of it."

How does it work?

According to the video, it appears that you heat a metal spoon on a stove. You use the flames of a gas stovetop to heat the spoon then dip the spoon into what appears to be coffee grounds but is actually harmal seeds.

Once that happens, you walk around your space that needs to be rid of the fowl smell with the smoky spoon, waving it in the air to eliminate the odor, according to the creator.

This is the original video...

Have you heard of this?

Would you try this?

What do you think about this?

