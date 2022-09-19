In this viral Tik Tok video shared by creator @thepatiffany, she shares how more than one of her student loans were written off.

This is the viral video that received over 500,000 views, 18,000+ likes, and over 600 comments:

How did the student loan write offs happen?

The caption to her video read: Student loan write offs are happening! Here is proof!

This is the write offs that the department of education has taken for my student loans this year after I went through the audit with the temporary expansion of the public service loan forgiveness program.

What is the Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program?

The Public Service Loan Forgiveness Program (PSLF) forgives the remaining balance on your Direct Loans student loans after you've made 120 qualifying monthly payments working full-time for a qualifying employer and under a qualifying repayment plan.

To qualify for PSLF, you must:

Make 120 qualifying monthly payments Work full-time for a qualifying agency or organization (a U.S. federal, state, local, or tribal government or not-for-profit organization (including U.S. military service) Have Direct Loans (or consolidate your loans into a Direct Loan)

What is the PSLF waiver?

This waiver refers to the limited changes to the PSLF program.

...that allow borrowers to receive credit for past periods of repayment that would otherwise not qualify for PSLF. This opportunity ends on Oct. 31, 2022.

These are the PSLF changes:

Starting November 1, 2022, the original program requirements for PSLF will apply.

Do you qualify for student loan forgiveness with the changes to PSLF?

