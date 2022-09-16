Rheumatologist shares potentially unknown health tip

Rheumatologist and internal medicine specialist, Dr. Erin Carter took to Tik Tok to share one simple trick to greatly improve health. The viral video received nearly 350,000 views, over 38,000 comments and 1,600+ comments.

Curious what that one simple trick is?

Here's the video...

One thing to greatly improve health

Stop handling receipts!

And so what is this one simple thing that you can start doing that no one's told you. That is to stop handling receipts...

Why?

She explains that most receipt paper is coated in BPA, which is a hormone disruptor.

According to Mayo Clinic, BPA or bisphenol A is an industrial chemical used to make certain plastics and resins.

Mayo Clinic explains:

BPA is found in polycarbonate plastics and epoxy resins. Polycarbonate plastics are often used in containers that store food and beverages, such as water bottles. They may also be used in other consumer goods.

What are the dangers of BPA?

There are possible health effects linked to BPA exposure including a link between BPA and increased blood pressure, type 2 diabetes, and cardiovascular disease.

Dr. Carter says:

When it comes to receipt paper, multiple studies have shown that simply handling receipts greatly increases the level of BPA in your blood stream and the amount excreted in your urine.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.