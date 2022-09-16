Elephant goes crazy in viral video

The elephant was barreling toward a group of people fleeing via car and the moment was caught on video! The Tik Tok video reached over 12 million views, over 800,000 likes, and 11,000+ comments with no caption. The video was shared by Tik Tok creator, survival_animals.

What caused the elephant to chase the group of people?

The video doesn’t reveal what sparked the elephant’s rage. It’s not even 100% clear that the elephant is upset or what's happening. What you see is the animal chasing the group of people, sounding his trunk throughout the chase down as the vehicle is driving backwards to get away from it. There appears to be several people in the vehicle, all which seem to remain pretty calm.

It doesn’t appear that the vehicle, which appears to be a Jeep or golf cart is any match for the elephant chase but, what happens as the video nears the end is shocking.

At the end of the video, it seems the car got stuck in muddy water and was preparing to tip over.

Does the elephant start attacking people?

Is there screaming or yelling in terror as the vehicle gets stuck?

Instead of what you might expect, the elephant simply retreats.

It isn’t clear if the animal lost interest, got steered in another direction by someone else or get otherwise distracted.

One thing is clear, it's certainly a view-worthy video and it gained a lot of attention for viewers quickly.

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.