Plumbing drain unblocking goes viral

This drain unblocking video went viral on Tik Tok. It was shared by creator @johnnytheratface

It shows a drain unblocking which takes place at what appears to be a construction zone. The worker is tapping the drain pipe from above with a metal rod and seconds later, the drain unleashes what looks to be a ruler-length wide blockage that looks to be more than 10 feet long!

What is drain unblocking?

According to this source, drain unblocking or drain excavation is a process needed when a drain pipe needs repair. This is done to fix drainage problems and the process involves:

...physically digging a hole or trench to the drainage pipes that need to be repaired or replaced.

In severe cases, drain unblocking needs to be done in person doing the above process. This can happen when:

Tree roots get entangled

The drain is old or in poor condition

When a drain is clogged, there are many options to clear it. Drain excavation happens when all other alternatives to fix the issue have been exhausted. It's the last-ditch effort to fix the issue.

The video caption read: this one is a real classic when it comes to drain unblocking lore.

