The most roach-infested U.S. cities

Cockroaches can be a pesky pest problem in your home and prevalent in certain areas across the United States. You might be surprised that more than a dirty home can attract roaches:

Excess moisture

Pet food on the floor

Garbage

Crumbs on the floor or on counters

Dirty dishes in the sink

PFHarris.com reports:

The common American cockroach can withstand forces up to 900 times greater than its own bodyweight, can squeeze through an opening just 3 millimeters thin, and can last a full month without food. These facts, along with their quick reproduction abilities, are just a few of many reasons why roaches are so hard to eliminate.

Cockroaches can impact anyone but, your geographical location can also have a lot to do with potentially getting roaches in your home.

Here are 10 of the top roach-infested cities in the U.S.

Top 10 Roach-Infested U.S. Cities

What you'll notice is that these areas may have this in common:

Hot, humid temperatures

Near water

1. New Orleans, Louisiana

2. Houston, Texas

3. Miami, Florida

4. Atlanta, Georgia

5. Phoenix, Arizona

6. Raleigh, North Carolina

7. Los Angeles, California

8. Dallas, Texas

9. New York, New York

10. Memphis, Tennessee

