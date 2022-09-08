How to battle porch pirates this Fall

This Tik Tok creator got inventive. He created his own version of a package handler dropbox to battle porch pirates. His viral Tik Tok video received over 16 million views, 790,000+ likes, and over 5,000 comments.

Tik Tok creator Blake Kinsman Tik Tok

The growing problem with porch pirates

Porch pirating happens when you have your package delivered to your home and someone steals it before you can receive it.

This company surveyed 1,000 Americans. Here are some interesting statistics you may not know about porch pirates:

Approximately 210 million packages disappeared from porches in the 12 months prior to conducting the survey

The top 3 metro cities with the most porch pirating are: Denver, Colorado, San Francisco, California, and Salt Lake City, Utah

72% of Americans said they are now more concerned about porch pirating, since COVID-19 started

So, how can you guard against porch pirates?

This Tik Toker shows you how...

What's the trick to keep porch pirates away?

In the video, creator Blake Kinsman makes his own DIY package dropbox that can steer away porch pirates.

The secret to his dropbox? He uses a mirror!

The mirror creates an illusion which makes it appear that the dropbox is a four-legged table and not a box that can hold and conceal packages.

Is this genius or too much trouble for the effort?

What do you think about this?

