In this viral Tik Tok video by creator @laila.shabnam, families with kids are approached and kids are asked who they love more, mom or dad. The video reached 2.7 million views, over 278,000 likes, and more than 2,300 comments.

Who do you love more, your mom or your dad?

Out of 8 families survey in the video, 7 out of 8 kids said they loved mom more though, 2 of the kids said both when first asked but, when pressed to choose one, both chose mom.

Wondering why most kids chose mom?

Here are some reasons why kids feel closer to their mom, according to Dayton's Children's news blog:

Moms are nicer

Dads might be physically present but, emotionally absent

It's easier to talk to moms than dads

Dayton's Children's news blog shared:

Research indicates that moms still spend twice as much time caring for kids as do dads....Because kids have more contact with their moms, they know their moms better and rely on them for support. Dads are still somewhat of a mystery for many kids.

Another interesting statistic shared is that we spend 41% more on Mother's day than on Father's Day. Both the Tik Tok video and the Dayton's Children survey revealed that kids feel more close to moms.

Do you agree?

Do you think this will ever change?

