Netflix secret codes: Find hidden movie/TV titles

Did you know that Netflix has secret codes?

Here's a secret list of Netflix codes to search the content more easily.

What are Netflix secret codes?

You can use Netflix codes to search their catalog of movies and TV shows more easily. Instead of using their search feature by typing in your movie title or keywords, just enter a movie code instead.

Doing this will help you shortcut to the genre of movies and TV shows you're looking for. It will bring up a list of your genre of movies/TV shows you're searching like crime dramas, documentaries, cult TV shows, or food & travel TV, to name a few.

Examples of codes from the Tik Tok video include:

6721 for Anime Series

10757 for British Movies

7442 for Adventures

12339 for Baseball Movies

4426 for Foreign Comedies

31851 for Gangster Movies

51056 for Family Features

47147 for Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy

3327 for Alien Sci-Fi

3179 for Biographical Dramas

43048 for Action Thrillers

6796 for Movies for ages 0 to 2

1701 for Music

9833 for Reality TV

