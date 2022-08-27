Netflix secret codes: Find hidden movie/TV titles

Jenn Leach

Did you know that Netflix has secret codes?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IffGG_0hX93lTQ00
Pexels

This creator revealed this tip on Tik Tok, receiving over 700,000 views, 82,000+ likes, and 200 comments after a viewer asked him to tell something they should know.

Creator @frankniu on Tik Tok obliged them...

Here's a secret list of Netflix codes to search the content more easily.

What are Netflix secret codes?

You can use Netflix codes to search their catalog of movies and TV shows more easily. Instead of using their search feature by typing in your movie title or keywords, just enter a movie code instead.

Doing this will help you shortcut to the genre of movies and TV shows you're looking for. It will bring up a list of your genre of movies/TV shows you're searching like crime dramas, documentaries, cult TV shows, or food & travel TV, to name a few.

Examples of codes from the Tik Tok video include:

  • 6721 for Anime Series
  • 10757 for British Movies
  • 7442 for Adventures
  • 12339 for Baseball Movies
  • 4426 for Foreign Comedies
  • 31851 for Gangster Movies
  • 51056 for Family Features
  • 47147 for Classic Sci-Fi & Fantasy
  • 3327 for Alien Sci-Fi
  • 3179 for Biographical Dramas
  • 43048 for Action Thrillers
  • 6796 for Movies for ages 0 to 2
  • 1701 for Music
  • 9833 for Reality TV

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

