Lucky waitress gets $10,000 tip

This story has gone viral on Tik Tok. It shares how one lucky waitress got a $10,000 tip from a table she was serving.

The video has reached over 13 million viewers, garnering 1.4 million likes and more than 45,000 comments!

How did this waitress get a $10,000 tip?

The Tik Toker therealgreatness regularly visits restaurants and asks the server to name their tip.

Each video is a little different but, it usually starts with the Tik Toker asking the server, "What's the biggest tip you've ever gotten?"

Then, the server gets to name their tip and get paid that amount!

This gesture has gotten a lot of attention online with videos like these getting millions of views.

That's how the viral video above started.

In the video, Tik Toker, therealgreatness said:

Real quick question...what's the biggest tip you ever got?

She responds by saying "like twenty dollars."

Therealgreatness responds:

I'm going to change that today.

The conversation continues and by the end of the video, he hands over $10,000 in cash to the server.

There were over 45,000 comments on the viral video including the waitress's response. The waitress did end up responding in the comments of the video.

Here's what she said:

