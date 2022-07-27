Lucky waitress gets $10,000 tip

Jenn Leach

This story has gone viral on Tik Tok. It shares how one lucky waitress got a $10,000 tip from a table she was serving.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DNuww_0gtvCzbI00
Unsplash

The video has reached over 13 million viewers, garnering 1.4 million likes and more than 45,000 comments!

How did this waitress get a $10,000 tip?

The Tik Toker therealgreatness regularly visits restaurants and asks the server to name their tip.

You can see former videos in this style here and here, for examples.

Each video is a little different but, it usually starts with the Tik Toker asking the server, "What's the biggest tip you've ever gotten?"

Then, the server gets to name their tip and get paid that amount!

This gesture has gotten a lot of attention online with videos like these getting millions of views.

That's how the viral video above started.

In the video, Tik Toker, therealgreatness said:

Real quick question...what's the biggest tip you ever got?

She responds by saying "like twenty dollars."

Therealgreatness responds:

I'm going to change that today.

The conversation continues and by the end of the video, he hands over $10,000 in cash to the server.

There were over 45,000 comments on the viral video including the waitress's response. The waitress did end up responding in the comments of the video.

Here's what she said:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xaqxI_0gtvCzbI00
Tik Tok

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# tik tok# viral# economy# 2022# money

Comments / 4

Published by

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle. Connect with me: www.millennialnextdoor.com

Katy, TX
28135 followers

More from Jenn Leach

Minneapolis, MN

Why do some people say Tarjay vs. Target?

Target is a U.S.-based retail store based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Target's tagline "Expect More. Pay Less" has been in existence since 1994 and they're known for their wide variety of goods to appeal to shoppers. They sell general merchandise from women, men's and children's apparel to footwear, furniture, toys, beauty and personal care goods, party supplies, luggage, home goods, groceries, and more.

Read full story
8 comments

Job Opening for Candy Enthusiasts

Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer. This might be a dream job for candy enthusiasts. It's open to residents in North America for full-time or part-time hours. One of the largest candy stores online.

Read full story
1 comments

Job applicant's response to rejection email goes viral

This story of this job applicant is taking Tik Tok by storm. It's gone viral, reaching 2.7 million views and over 620,000 likes on the platform. @swedishswan#greenscreen♬ original sound - SwedishSwan.

Read full story
15 comments

People are thinking twice about self-checkout at stores

After you learn this, you might think twice about self-checkout at stores. When you shop at stores and you're ready to pay at the register, some retailers offer self-checkout lanes where you can scan your goods and pay at the register by yourself. This is common at major retailers like Target, Walmart, H-E-B, Kroger, and other stores.

Read full story
924 comments

Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers. This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.

Read full story
20 comments

Former McDonald's worker shares store secrets

Former restaurant workers are coming forward and spilling their store secrets with the public. If you've ever been curious about what it's really like behind the scenes of a major retailer or restaurant, you'll want to check this out.

Read full story
1 comments

Starbucks store secret revealed in viral Tik Tok video

Former and current retail and restaurant workers are coming forth more than ever. They're spilling restaurant secrets so the general public can profit from the information. This Starbucks store secret doesn't come from a former or current worker, though. It comes straight from the store's policy which you can read here.

Read full story

Former Target worker shares store secrets

This quiet underground movement is on the rise. More store workers are coming forward and revealing retail secrets than ever before. These are current and former store workers coming forward spilling secrets from the retailers they work for.

Read full story
52 comments

Starbucks worker shares store secrets

Former and current retail store workers are coming forward to spill retailer and restaurant secrets. These are secrets that consumers might not know are from places like Texas Roadhouse, Walmart, Taco Bell and, more.

Read full story
12 comments
Florida State

Health outbreak hits Florida

An outbreak has hit Florida and it's not COVID-19. Dr. Jill Roberts of USF College of Public Health, Associate Professor says:. Untreated about 70% of people who get meningitis will actually die from it. So it's incredibly serious..

Read full story
1 comments

Former Taco Bell worker shares store secrets

Former retail store workers are coming forward in hordes like never before. Why? They are spilling their former employer's secrets that consumers might not know. These are places like retailers, popular hotel chains, casinos, restaurants, and more.

Read full story
30 comments

Panera Bread restaurant secret

People like reading about a good restaurant secret. This one is about the restaurant retail chain, Panera Bread. And, it's a chance for consumers to score free unlimited drinks from them.

Read full story
2 comments

Walmart worker shares store secrets

There's a movement current and former retail workers are participating in. Former workers from retail stores and restaurants are sharing store secrets consumers might not know.

Read full story
191 comments

Starbucks worker shares store secret

There's a movement quietly happening. Former retail store workers from retail stores and restaurants are coming forward to share store secrets consumers might not know. Even current workers are coming forward like this Tik Toker who reveals a Starbucks secret.

Read full story
27 comments

Former Best Buy worker shares store secret

Former retail store workers are coming forward and sharing store secrets consumers might not know. According to this Tik Tok video, this former Best Buy worker has store secrets that could benefit consumers and save them money.

Read full story
42 comments

Starbucks store policy customers might not know about

This little known secret of Starbucks may be shared by other restaurants and retailers. It’s called the 10 minute rule and it’s put in place specifically to better serve customers.

Read full story
60 comments

Cereal, baked goods and fresh fruit are more expensive now

Why are foods like cereal, baked goods, fresh fruit, fish, and eggs more expensive now?. According to this source, these are some of the foods that have risen in price:. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs are 13% more expensive.

Read full story
16 comments

Former Target worker shares store secret

I've talked about a movement quietly happening. Former employees of restaurants and retailers are quitting and then revealing the secrets of their job. Here are two stories I've shared recently:

Read full story
102 comments

Kroger store policy consumers might not know about

To offset the rising cost of gas, consumers are turning to of retailer loyalty programs like Kroger’s Fuel Points program. Many consumers might not know about this fuel points program which can help them save on gas prices at Kroger gas stations.

Read full story
65 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy