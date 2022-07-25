Job Opening for Candy Enthusiasts

Jenn Leach

Candy Funhouse is hiring a Chief Candy Officer. This might be a dream job for candy enthusiasts. It's open to residents in North America for full-time or part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KYzO8_0grUGKic00
Unsplash

What's Candy Funhouse?

One of the largest candy stores online.

We offer a wide selection of confectionary products, including the candy you grew up on, the candy you love now, and the ones you have yet to discover!
Our knowledge, experience, and passion for candy are the perfect ingredients to providing a memorable candy experience. We are the candy experts, sweet times live here!

What's the position?

The Chief Candy Officer pays $100,000/year salary.

  • You'll lead the Funhouse candy strategy
  • Work from home or out of Toronto, Canada
  • Work as the head taste tester
  • No experience needed

Here are the requirements from the job posting:

  • Enthusiasm and eagerness to try confectionary products
  • Creative mind
  • Natural born leader
  • Golden taste buds
  • Obvious sweet tooth
  • Excellent communication skills
  • Fluent in English
  • No food allergies
  • Knows how to have FUN!

These will be the responsibilities:

  • Taste test 3500+ products on a monthly basis
  • Become the head taste tester
  • Approve candy inventory and reward spotlight treats the official “CCO (Chief Candy Officer) Stamp of Approval”
  • Decide which new products Candy Funhouse will carry
  • Lead the “FUNhouse” Candy Strategy
  • Run candy board meetings
  • All things FUN!

The deadline to apply is August 31, 2022.

What do you think about this?

Is this a dream job you'd apply for?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

