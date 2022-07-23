Job applicant's response to rejection email goes viral

This story of this job applicant is taking Tik Tok by storm.

It's gone viral, reaching 2.7 million views and over 620,000 likes on the platform.

Here's what she had to say that made her social media video go viral...

...I got another rejection letter from a job I applied for and I really kind of wanted this job so I took a lesson from Gen Z and I sent them back this...

Rejection emails can be sent t to job candidates that a company is not interested in interviewing for the position.

After this Tik Toker received her job rejection email, she got creative and decided to reply back to the company, sending this meme in her reply email.

In her video she shared the results:

Anyway, it worked!

Following her reply email to that job rejection email, she got a response inviting her to an interview.

In a sea of job applications the company's receive, this job applicant decided to get creative to make her application stand out.

This job applicant was bold enough to respond and she did so in a funny, creative way. It helped her to get her foot in the door and snag an interview.

What do you think about her response to the job rejection email?

Did she take it too far?

