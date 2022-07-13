Former Target employee shares store secrets

Target is a loved retailer among consumers, especially Gen Z shoppers.

This poll revealed that Target was one of the 50 most loved brands in the U.S. It's not the cheapest shopping option yet, but it's bringing in consumers in hordes because of its high-quality products, curated options, and they're truly trying to become America's easiest place to shop.

In this article, Judge Graham, CEO of JudgeGraham.com said:

Walmart may have 75 different body washes where Target may only have 20, but they’re from higher-quality brands with more premium placement,

People shop on Amazon and filter based on reviews and price. Target has taken that shopper mindset and combed it down into a physical experience. Gen Z places a high value on experience and Target has taken the Walmart experience, but put an uber-chic premium feel to it.

This viral Tik Tok video talking about a Target hack garnered nearly 68,000 views and 2,800 likes.

What's the Target store hack secret?

The video shared one of 19 different Target store hacks from this Target ex-employee.

What's the Target secret shared?

If you see 2 for $X deals, you don't necessarily need to be both items to still get the discount.

It's oftentimes that when you see those deals that are like buy 2 for $5, you don't always have to buy the 2 or multiple units to get the better deal. You can just buy one, if that's all you want and you can still get the discounted price on that single item.

