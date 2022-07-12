Starbucks store secret revealed in viral Tik Tok video

Former and current retail and restaurant workers are coming forth more than ever. They're spilling restaurant secrets so the general public can profit from the information.

This Starbucks store secret doesn't come from a former or current worker, though. It comes straight from the store's policy which you can read here.

It was revealed in this viral Tik Tok video...

What's the Starbucks store secret?

In the video, it was revealed that Starbucks members that stay in the store can get free coffee refills! This includes hot, iced, cold brew, and tea.

Here's the refill policy, straight from the Starbucks story policy:

At participating stores, you can use your registered Starbucks Card or Starbucks® app to purchase a beverage and then present that same Starbucks Card or Starbucks account in the app to get free refills of brewed coffee (hot, Iced Coffee or Cold Brew), and tea (hot or iced, not including lemonade) during the same store visit regardless of the original beverage. Customers without a registered account may purchase a refill at a reduced price.
Once you leave the store, your visit has ended, and any subsequent coffee or tea refill thereafter would be considered a new purchase. Refills are not available in the Drive Thru.

Did you know this about Starbucks' refill policy?

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle. Connect with me: www.millennialnextdoor.com

