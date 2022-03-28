Former Krispy Kreme Donuts worker shares restaurant secret

There's a movement quietly happening.

Fast food restaurant employees are quitting and then revealing the secrets of that restaurant. From this former IHOP restaurant worker spilling the beans on IHOP insider secrets to this Texas Roadhouse money-saving menu secret and these other restaurant secrets you probably might not know about.

There is news spilling more than ever before about your favorite restaurants and fast food establishments.

In a recent Tik Tok video that went viral reaching over 3 million views and more than 600K likes, this restaurant's secret was shared.

Did you know this?

Told from an ex-Krispy Kreme Donuts employee, this secret is one you wish you knew sooner. Here's what he revealed in a recent social media video...

This is the social media video which says it all:

The Krispy Kreme Donuts Secret

From jordan_the_stallion8 on Tik Tok:

At Krispy Kreme, we throw away thousands of donuts. We throw away so many donuts, it's almost sad to see...

For free donuts, do this...

Walk up to an employee and use this code word/phrase:

"Where do you guys get your cream?"

He revealed that if you say that code phrase to an Krispy Kreme employee, it's going to signal to them that you know where they keep their extra donuts and so, they give you free donuts.

He went on to say that it works at every Krispy Kreme and to try it out.

Is this something you'd try out to score free donuts?

Did you know this?

What do you think about this?

Share your thoughts in comments and feel free to share this article on social media and with your friends and family, if you'd like.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.