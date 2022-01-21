Texas Roadhouse menu secret to save money

Jenn Leach

This Texas Roadhouse worker spilled the beans on a menu secret that could save you a lot of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZqDzQ_0drc79uD00
Deposit Photos

Texas Roadhouse is an American steakhouse. Headquartered in Kentucky, they are known for serving some of the best steaks and ribs in the country, living up to the hype.

Steak is a more expensive cut of meat so you know when you're going to eat at a steakhouse, your restaurant bill might be higher than other places.

Did you know there's a menu secret to saving money on your bill?

What's the Texas Roadhouse menu secret to save money?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5RN1_0drc79uD00
Deposit Photos

The secret was spilled, yet again from a Tik Toker who formerly worked at Texas Roadhouse. The video amassed over 6 million views in just a few days.

This is it...

She shares in the video that you should order the filet medallions, which gets you 9 ounces of filet medallions. The menu only has a 6 ounce or 8 ounce steak filet option so, the filet medallions give you more steak and it's cheaper!

Plus, it come with an extra side!

So, way more food and at a cheaper price.

Is this a menu hack that you would actually try at Texas Roadhouse?

This isn't the first menu secret that has been spilled by current or former restaurant workers. This is actually a trend going around Tik Tok now so if you're on the app, you can get access to many more store hacks so you can be in the know.

Are you surprised by this Texas Roadhouse menu hack?

Did you know this?

