$2,000/month Stimulus Checks Petition Reached 3 Million Signatures

This is what we've been waiting for! The Change.org petition has rallied over 3 million signatures, the biggest signed petition in history in favor of Americans getting $2,000/month stimulus checks.

Deposit Photos

Now what happens?

We have been waiting for this for months. Here are some quick points on what you need to know:

A petition for $2,000/monthly stimulus checks has reached 3 million signatures

The petition was for $2,000/mo stimulus checks for adults and $1,000/mo stimulus checks for kids

A new record-breaking milestone has been made on Change.org

You can see the petition here.

You'll find this update on the page:

Our country is still deeply struggling. The recovery hasn’t reached many Americans – the true unemployment rate for low-wage workers is estimated at over 20% and many people face large debts from last year for things like utilities, rent and child care. These are all reasons that checks need to be targeted to people who are still struggling and that Congress needs to learn from this past year. It took nine months for Congress to send a second stimulus check, and just moments to spend it. Moving forward Congress needs to make recurring checks automatic if certain triggers are met. No more waiting around for our government to send the help we need. Sign to join our movement to get recurring checks to the people.

We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.

The call for this aid is to help struggling Americans get back on their feet in these tough economic times Americans have been facing for the past two years.

In short, a milestone was made and the overwhelming support shows Congress that millions of Americans support a fourth stimulus check for recurring payments to U.S. households.

What will happen from here?

Only time will tell. Talks about a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for months. This petition may or may not quicken the process or prompt change for a new round of stimulus checks to be sent out.

Do you think the 3 million signature petition will quicken the process for approving a fourth stimulus check?