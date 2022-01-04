Now that the holidays are over, is it time to prepare for a Winter freeze?

This New Year's weekend brought chilly temperatures to the Greater Houston area, with temperatures dipping into the thirties in the early hours of Sunday.

Deposit Photos

Is this a taste of what's to come in the next several weeks with a possible Winter freeze on the horizon?

In February 2022, the Texas area was devastated with freezing temperatures, power and water outages and other devastation that occured as a result.

Sources has pointed to a second freeze hitting Texas in early 2022 and with that timeline just weeks away, are you prepared?

What's expected to happen?

Whether or not cold, freezing temperatures will come and cause a similar situation to the 2021 Texas Winter freeze is yet to be known.

Meteorologist Keith White says a winter storm like Winter Storm Uri of February 2021 is unlikely to happen again in 2022.

...the chance of a similar freeze is around 1 to 3 percent. - Meteorologist Keith White

About a month ago, this story pointed to the Texas grid being about half-ready to deal with another winter freeze.

Will it be 100% ready in time, if a winter storm hits Texas again?

Only time will tell but, there are things you can do to give yourself greater peace of mind and be more comfortable if you're forced to hunker down during a winter storm.

How to prepare for a winter storm?

Have a first aid kit available and ready

Think about possible investment in a battery pack for your home

Stock up on non-perishable food

Fill your bathtub

Have bottled water on hand

Make sure your home is storm-ready with insulation and home protection like shielding your water pipes from icy, cold conditions

You can find more tips how to prepare for a winter storm here.

Do you think another Winter freeze like Winter Storm Uri will hit Texas this year?

Are you prepared?