Supply chain experts urge to start buying your holiday gifts

Jenn Leach

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CEFn_0cuz5xcX00
Unsplash

Experts are saying to buy your holiday gifts now.

But, it's barely mid-November?

Actually, officials were urging Americans to start their holiday shopping months ago.

Why?

Supply chain problems that were present then and still happening now are the root cause. If you don't want to be left in the dust and you want to avoid being in the position where you can't get your favorite gifts for yourself and loved ones in time, take this advice:

Order your Christmas presents now. - UPS International President

According to this story, a UPS International President Scott Price was interviewed and had this say:

Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that's not coming until February or March,

What's causing the supply chain disruptions?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37iScV_0cuz5xcX00
Unsplash

The supply chain problems are stemming from multiple sources including COVID-19 and weather-related issues. Big delays have been caused and its impact is being felt.

TCU Center for Supply Chain Innovation Dave Malfant says:

What we’ve seen in the United States the last few years, there have been more disruptions than I’ve seen in a very, very long time,
The links in the supply chain are just broken.

What are the worst hit industries?

Nearly every industry has been hit, shockingly, with shortages we've been experiencing for some time still not recovered, like computer chips.

Other industries that have felt a major impact:

  • Paper manufacturers
  • Plastic toys
  • Glass products
  • And, more!

The best advice industry experts are sharing with the public is to start early.

Black Friday will be upon us in about two weeks but many are saying, it's not worth it to get the discounts that holiday weekend brings unless you're willing to accept possible major delays in shipping.

Start planning your holiday shopping now and the earlier you finish, the best chances you'll have to get your gifts before Christmas.

What are your thoughts about the supply chain disruptions?

Have you started your holiday shopping yet?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

Millennial entrepreneur and writer bringing you fresh content and ideas about making money, side hustles, personal finance, budgeting, and lifestyle. Connect with me: www.millennialnextdoor.com

Houston, TX
10450 followers

More from Jenn Leach

Where to order your Thanksgiving turkey this year?

Don't want to slave in the kitchen for 12 hours this year cooking Thanksgiving dinner?. And, there are places all over town in the Greater Houston area where you can order your Thanksgiving turkey dinner including all the trimmings.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Gas prices rising in your neighorhood?

I filled my tank up with gas less than a week ago at a shocking $3.11 per gallon in Katy, Texas near FM 1093 and SH 99. I was shocked that the price was that high. I normally get gas closer to $2.60's to $2.80's per gallon.

Read full story
Texas State

The failing supply chain is impacting Texans

I went to H-E-B yesterday. To my surprise, more shelves than ever were wiped clean. It was shocking to see an entire half freezer near the seafood counter completely gone. The gluten free chicken nuggets I was trying to buy for my son were not available.

Read full story
29 comments

Most popular cities for Gen Z homebuyers

Gen Z homebuyers? Yes, Gen Z'ers are buying homes. You're in Generation Z if you were born between 1997 and 2012. That means you'll be between age 9 and 24. Yes, twenty-year-olds buy homes and these are the top cities for people in Gen Z to buy a home:

Read full story

Free cable TV: How to stream movies and TV shows for free

Cable TV is expensive when you're paying for it. It's not unusual to rack up a bill exceeding $150+ and sometimes it feels like a necessary expense to have access to this entertainment for your family.

Read full story
43 comments

Fourth stimulus check comes in two days

Stimulus checks are hitting the bank accounts of households in the U.S. in just days. This, part of the child tax credit that started dispersing payments of $300 per child back in July 2021.

Read full story
916 comments

You Don't Need a Membership to Shop at Costco?

Did you know a membership is not required to shop some items at Costco?. This little hack is widely unknown and here are 5 ways you can get away with it:. This one makes total sense.

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Four Months Til' Texas Freezes Over — Again?

Four more months until Texas reaches freezing temperatures again like we did during the Texas Freeze in February 2021?. According to the Farmer's Almanac, we're expected to get frigid temperatures again around January-February.

Read full story
29 comments

Food Prices are Rising — Is It Time to Stock Up?

Food prices are going to be up by as much as 40% or more within the next 12 months. Is it the right time to stock up?. Stocking up will cause even more food shortages that grocery stores around the country are dealing with, due to supply chain issues, lack of truck drivers, and other potential issues.

Read full story
92 comments

I've Been Vegan for 8 Days – Here's What I've Learned

I started exploring veganism for its health benefits. I've never been a die hard meat fan. I hate the preparation and cooking of meat in my kitchen and before this, my family would only eat meat a few times a week.

Read full story

Twindemic Happening this Fall?

Battling COVID-19 and flu season makes what experts are calling, a twindemic, an environment where the seasonal flu and COVID-19 may both be present. Here’s what you need to know…

Read full story
1 comments
Texas State

Are food shortages happening in Texas?

Not just Texas but across the nation, stores are facing food shortages with food categories like meat being especially being hot hard. Any time there is a surge in demand, the supply can decline. It can happen when a national disaster hits like a hurricane, tornado, or freeze. And, it can happen when a pandemic hits an area.

Read full story
Texas State

Did this cause the Texas arctic freeze and will we get another severe winter?

Many of us remember the arctic storm in February 2021 that killed 210 people and caused over $150 billion dollars worth of damage. While there was some warning that cold temperatures and snow would be coming, nobody was prepared for the devastating winter conditions coupled with electrical outages, water outages and other issues that arose.

Read full story
Texas State

Another Texas freeze coming?

According to the Farmer's Almanac, Texas is predicted to reach icy cold conditions this winter season. In February 2021, the area experienced extremely cold temperatures and snow across many parts of Texas.

Read full story
180 comments
Harris County, TX

Public Alert: Did you get your $1,500 pandemic relief payment for Harris County?

Update: Applications have closed. For more on area relief programs, check out these options:. Houston-Harris County Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Have you submitted your application for the Harris County Recovery Assistance program? It just reopened and will remain open for 4 more days until September 12.

Read full story
84 comments
Houston, TX

Have you gotten your grant money? 11 Small Business Grants available today

COVID-19 has impacted the global economy and impacted many businesses around the world. If you're a small business, there's grant money available to you. Each grant varies in amount, conditions and requirements, distribution, etc. They can be a good way to help toward the road to economic recovery with your business.

Read full story
1 comments

Did you get an extra tax refund in your bank account this week?

It's estimated that around 1.5 million people will be getting "surprise" tax refunds. If you're a family with kids under 13 then you may be eligible for a 'surprise' tax refund up to 50% of $8,000 for childcare expenses.

Read full story
78 comments
Houston, TX

Are You Evacuation-Ready? CAT 1 Hurricane Nicholas Could Flood Houston

This Gulf Coast development named Nicholas is barreling towards the coastline, said to impact Texas and Louisiana according to reports from the National Hurricane Center. Life-threatening flooding and storm surge appear to be the biggest threats that will present, so far.

Read full story
1 comments
San Antonio, TX

Acadiana Cafe in San Antonio

In this restaurant review, I'll be going over Acadiana Cafe in San Antonio. Keep reading to learn more about the food, experience, and overall impression. Let's go!. Acadiana Cafe is a diner located in San Antonio, Texas in the northwest San Antonio area. They've been around for a while and if you're a San Antonio native, you've probably eaten here.

Read full story
9 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy