Supply chain experts urge to start buying your holiday gifts

Unsplash

Experts are saying to buy your holiday gifts now.

But, it's barely mid-November?

Actually, officials were urging Americans to start their holiday shopping months ago.

Why?

Supply chain problems that were present then and still happening now are the root cause. If you don't want to be left in the dust and you want to avoid being in the position where you can't get your favorite gifts for yourself and loved ones in time, take this advice:

Order your Christmas presents now. - UPS International President

According to this story, a UPS International President Scott Price was interviewed and had this say:

Order your Christmas presents now because otherwise on Christmas day, there may just be a picture of something that's not coming until February or March,

What's causing the supply chain disruptions?

Unsplash

The supply chain problems are stemming from multiple sources including COVID-19 and weather-related issues. Big delays have been caused and its impact is being felt.

TCU Center for Supply Chain Innovation Dave Malfant says:

What we’ve seen in the United States the last few years, there have been more disruptions than I’ve seen in a very, very long time,

The links in the supply chain are just broken.

What are the worst hit industries?

Nearly every industry has been hit, shockingly, with shortages we've been experiencing for some time still not recovered, like computer chips.

Other industries that have felt a major impact:

Paper manufacturers

Plastic toys

Glass products

And, more!

The best advice industry experts are sharing with the public is to start early.

Black Friday will be upon us in about two weeks but many are saying, it's not worth it to get the discounts that holiday weekend brings unless you're willing to accept possible major delays in shipping.

Start planning your holiday shopping now and the earlier you finish, the best chances you'll have to get your gifts before Christmas.

What are your thoughts about the supply chain disruptions?

Have you started your holiday shopping yet?