Did this cause the Texas arctic freeze and will we get another severe winter?

Many of us remember the arctic storm in February 2021 that killed 210 people and caused over $150 billion dollars worth of damage. While there was some warning that cold temperatures and snow would be coming, nobody was prepared for the devastating winter conditions coupled with electrical outages, water outages and other issues that arose.

According to this study, the changes in the Arctic may be the cause of the severe weather Texas experienced.

Despite the rapid warming that is the cardinal signature of global climate change, especially in the Arctic, where temperatures are rising much more than elsewhere in the world, the United States and other regions of the Northern Hemisphere have experienced a conspicuous and increasingly frequent number of episodes of extremely cold winter weather over the past four decades. " - HJS

What made this storm so different?

With Winter storms, blizzards and cold temperatures happening around the world, why was this storm so different in Texas?

Meteorologist Brett Anderson said:

The biggest dangers people faced were a lack of heat in homes that had no backup power or heat sources."

We just weren't built for this, as this Texan resident stated in his tweet..

Will another storm be hitting Texas this winter?

Signs point to yes.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, January will bring frigid, freezing temperatures similar to last winter.

You can read more on the forecast here.

How to prepare?

Rather than wondering whether or not a winter storm will hit, many are preparing for the worst, starting now.

If you want to make sure your household is supplied ahead of potential wintry weather, here are some tips you can follow:

  • Make sure you have an emergency kit
  • Stay indoors
  • Make sure you have sufficient fuel
  • Stock up with clothing and blankets
  • Minimize travel
  • Bring pets inside

Do you think we'll experience another winter storm in Texas this year?

How will you prepare?

