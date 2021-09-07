Did you get your stimulus payment for internet and computer?

It's called the Emergency Broadband Benefit and the goal of the program is to help people stay connected. If you're struggling to pay your internet bill due to COVID-19 then this program might be what you're looking for.

Unsplash

What's the Emergency Broadband Benefit?

Eligible households are connected to opportunities for jobs, healthcare, virtual classroom and other benefits. You can get a discount up to $50/month toward broadband service and up tp $75/month for households on qualifying tribal land.

The EBB program says:

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price."

What are the qualifications?

According to the EBB, here are the qualifying factors:

How do you apply?

To apply you need to apply for the program and contact a provider participating in EBB for your broadband plan.

To apply you can visit:

GetEmergencyBroadband.org

Call 833-511-0311 for a paper application you can mail

Print an application

Does my broadband service provider participate?

There are host of providers in Texas that are participating in the Emergency Broadband Benefit including AT&T, Access Wireless, Comcast (Xfinity), Earthlink, Integrated Path Communications, and others.

How do you get a laptop or computer?

According to EBB:

Do you think this benefit will be helpful to families and individuals?

Share your opinions below.

