Are we getting 4th stimulus checks this month?

No official announcement of a fourth stimulus check yet but it might be getting close. The media is covering this topic with new announcements daily.

Some states are giving their own version of statewide stimulus checks like Harris county, Texas which is giving $1,500 per household for emergency assistance as a part of the Harris County recovery fund.

Will a fourth stimulus check for $2,000 be approved?

Talks about getting a fourth stimulus check have been brewing for a while now. A petition collecting nearly 3 million signatures at Change.org shows the public support behind getting a fourth stimulus check.

So, what's taking so long?

Some states have taken things into their own hands, coming up with their own state's stimulus check, like California, Texas, Colorado, Maryland, and others.

California

Golden State Stimulus II

Up to $1,100 stimulus check expected to be disbursed September 1, 2021

Open to California residents

Must be income requirements and other requirements

Texas

Unofficial "stimulus" to teachers, staff, and workers of Texas ISD's

Raises and bonuses given, like the 2% pay increase to Denton ISD

Colorado

Bonuses to those who received unemployment benefits during a specific period in 2020

Maryland

Relief Act of 2021

$500 for families and $300 for individuals

What will play a part in getting a fourth stimulus check?

A lot has happened since the third stimulus check was received.

Pfizer vaccine gained FDA approval

Eviction moratorium ended

Nearly 3 million signatures on Change.org petition for $2,000/mo stimulus

Statewide stimulus check programs launching

Will these key events play a part in the decision made to push out a fourth stimulus check?

What's the Change.org petition?

The petition is for $2,000/month for every American. As of now it has received over 2.8 million signatures. At 3 million signatures it will become one of the top signed petitions ever on Change.org.

It calls upon the support of Congress and the U.S. government to help families and individuals by providing regular monthly stimulus checks.

Change.org says:

We need immediate checks and recurring payments so that we can keep our heads above water. Congress needs to make sure that we won’t be left financially ruined for doing our part to keep the country healthy.

What are your thoughts?

What are your thoughts on this matter? Do you think we'll get a fourth stimulus check before 2022? And, will it help the general public?

