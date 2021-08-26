Get Paid to Vax? Vaccine Incentives Happening Across Houston

Unsplash

Did you know you can get paid to get vaccinated? It's happening across the country. New, alluring ways to get more of the general public to get vaccinated are born daily, with places like California, Colorado, Florida, New York and other states offering lavish gifts and prizes like million-dollar sweepstakes entries, free college tuition, hundreds of dollars in gift cards, and more.

What's Houston offering?

In the Greater Houston area there are an abundance of COVID-19 vaccine incentives offered. Here's a breakdown of some of the most popular.

Houston Health Department $150 gift cards

You can get up to $150 in gift cards. For people who get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they can get $100. For two-dosers (Moderna and Pfizer vaccines), you can get $50 for the first vaccine and $100 for the second vaccine. This starts on Thursday, August 26th, 2021 at these locations:

Acres Home Multi-Service Center , 6719 W. Montgomery Rd.

, 6719 W. Montgomery Rd. Mondays, Wednesday, Fridays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center , 3810 W. Fuqua St.

, 3810 W. Fuqua St. Tuesdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

La Nueva Casa de Amigos Health Center , 1809 North Main St.

, 1809 North Main St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Magnolia Multi-Service Center , 7037 Capitol St.

, 7037 Capitol St. Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.



Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Northside Health Center , 8504 Schuller Rd.

, 8504 Schuller Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Sharpstown Health Services , 6201 Bonhomme Rd.

, 6201 Bonhomme Rd. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Southwest Multi-Service Center , 6400 High Star Dr.

, 6400 High Star Dr. Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunnyside Health Center , 4605 Wilmington St.

, 4605 Wilmington St. Mondays/Thursdays: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.



Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays: 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Free donuts at Krispy Kreme

This runs from 8/30 to 9/5. So for one week only, show your vaccine card and get two free Krispy Kreme donuts. This offer is available at all U.S. participating locations.

Free childcare at Bright Horizons

Bright Horizons is offering free childcare if you need to get vaccinated. Available through September 6, 2021. Learn more here.

Free childcare at The Learning Care Group

Get complimentary childcare while getting your vaccine. Learn more here.

Free Lyft rides

Need a lift to your vaccine appointment? Get a free Lyft ride. Learn more here.

Bottom line

These are just some of the incentives you can score for getting your COVID-19 vaccine. Employers like Amazon, Walmart, American Airlines, Bridgestone, Shipt, Kroger and others around the world are offering incentives as well, like paid time off, gift cards, medical premium credits, and more.

I expect incentives to continue rolling in as we try to push for a greater percentage of the population to get vaccinated.

According to this story, nearly 190 million people or 57% of the U.S. population has already been vaccinated.

As things progress, watch for potentially more incentives to arise including when the vaccine is available to children under age 12.

What do you think about these incentives for vaccination? Comment below.

