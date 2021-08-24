An Outbreak of this Insect in Your Backyard?

Armyworms can do some real damage to your lawn and there's an outbreak in Texas, according to this story. They can be brought on by seasonal change and rain. If left untreated they can quickly ravage crops and grass.

In a story from July 22nd, Vanessa Corriher-Olson, AgriLife Extension forage specialist said:

I spent all of Friday taking calls on armyworms. The entire day...

So, it is an issue. I’m hearing from Central to North Texas mostly and have not heard from anyone in West to South Texas. But with most of the state out of drought and temperatures where they are, it’s hard to imagine they are not everywhere.

What do armyworms look like?

They are green-colored, speckled with black or brown.

You can also find a white-colored Y shape that's inverted on their head. When fully developed armyworms can grow up to one inch long.

Apparently, armyworms can be living in your yard all year without you even knowing it. Because of their small size and picky nature, they only become a problem under the right conditions, cooler temperatures and rain.

They are there the whole time, we just may not see them due to their size, numbers or both-Vanessa Corriher-Olson

If infestations happen, they can quickly spiral out of control and cause some serious damage.

How to check if you have armyworms

This easy-to-do task can help you check for armyworms in seconds:

How to guard against armyworms

Pesticides are how you can keep armyworms at bay.

Aim for getting pesticides that "armyworm control," according to Corriher-Olson.

Make sure to follow the instructions carefully.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.