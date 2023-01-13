Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.

Photo by Jenn

Are you planning a sweet escape to Chocolate Town USA – better known as Hershey, PA? Take a look with me and see why Hershey Lodge should be your home away from home during your visit.

Photo by Jenn

Disclosure: We were guests of Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, and our stay was free. No further compensation will be given.

Hershey Lodge

Hershey Lodge is a large hotel with 665 guest rooms. The Hershey Lodge has the feel of an upscale resort with a mid range price tag for family travel.

Upon arrival, a smiling bellhop greeted us and directed us to ten minute parking for check-in. We arrived around noon, and check-in was a breeze, very quick and informative. The desk clerk gave me the run down about park hours, shuttle bus times, and discount park tickets that can be purchased as a resort guest. We also received a hotel map, resort guide and full size Hershey bars. You had us at free chocolate.

Tip: If you are arriving during peak times in summer, or after a concert your room will probably not be ready until after 4 p.m. Pack a day bag, and enjoy Hershey's Water Works while you wait.

Photo by Jenn

Guest Rooms

We were booked in a standard two queen room in the Hershey Kiss Tower. This location was ideal, because it is attached to the main lobby. On the website I didn’t see the room categories sorted by location. The front desk did say you can call and request a section of the hotel and they will note your reservation. I would suggest the Hershey Kiss Tower or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup section as they are close to everything including dining, Hershey's waterworks, and theme park shuttle.

Photo by Jenn

The rooms are well-appointed with two queen beds, a desk, a small refrigerator, an in-room safe and a very large closet. Plenty of room for a family of four. We loved the little chocolate touches with Hershey kisses printed on the sheets and the bathroom wallpaper. A sweet treat even greeted us on our night side table, upon check-in.

Photo by Jenn

Kids Activities

The Hershey Lodge offers kids’ check-in from 4-6 p.m. daily. Little ones can sign the guest book and receive a personalized Hershey Lodge lanyard. They may even get to meet a Hershey character in the lobby. Be sure to pick up your activity sheet for the days events as well. There are many free activities including bingo, sand art, scavenger hunts and more!

Photo by Jenn

Dining

Offering six restaurants ranging from grab and go, casual and upscale you are sure to find a palate pleaser for the family at Hershey Lodge.

The Bears Den

This casual restaurant is perfect for an inexpensive lunch or dinner. If you are a hockey fan, you will love the theme. It’s dedicated to the Hershey Bears hockey team. The prices were comparable to most casual chains, which blew me away because it is located in a resort.

Photo by Jenn

Cocoa Beanery

Adjacent to the lobby this fast casual dining spot is great for grab and go options. Open from 6.30 am - 10 pm, it's perfect for before and after exploring the parks and resort area.

Photo by Jenn

Revelry

Open for dinner each evening this restaurant is a modern chophouse. Skip desert and finish your meal with a Hershey Kisses Signature Martini. This upscale steakhouse is the perfect date night spot!

Fire & Grain

This is the newest dining experience at The Hershey Lodge, and does not disappoint. Before you head to the park dine here for the breakfast buffet serving up fresh fruits, eggs to order and much more. Each evening enjoy Happy Hour specials featuring, $4 Draft Beer, $6 House Wine, $7 Signature Cocktails and half off all appetizers (Starters, Toasts, Flatbreads and Meat & Cheese Plate).

Photo by Jenn

Cocoa Cabana

Located inside Hershey's Waterworks here you can enjoy a casual lunch, soft serve ice cream, specialty sundaes and beverages. We love the walking tacos and s'mores sundaes.

Photo by Jenn

Hershey's Waterworks

Hershey’s Water Works is open from 12p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The waterworks is exclusive to Hershey Lodge guests only, which helps to keep the crowds down.

Photo by Jenn

In the Water Works pool area, not only can families swim together, but they can also enjoy multiple play areas. The activity pool is 3.5 feet to 5 feet with steps at various entry points. Here you can play basketball, swim on silly dolphins and try you way across the Reese’s Water Walk.

For the thrill seekers there are two body slides, the closed-in tubes twist and turn outside the building before sliding back into waterworks for a wet landing below!

Photo by Jenn

There is also a zero entry sandcastle play area for the little ones in your family. No matter what type of water fun your little ones like, there is an array of experiences at Hershey's Waterworks.

Photo by jenn

There is also an outdoor pool, a mini-golf course, basketball and tennis court at the Hershey Lodge. These are open seasonally and operating hours may vary.

Photo by jenn

Hershey Lodge Guest Perks

When you stay at the Hershey Lodge you get special guest only perks. From early park access to free admission at area attractions, it is worth it to stay in an official resort. One of my favorite perks is the shuttle direct to the front gate of the park. No trams, no long lines for parking, in and out of the parking lot.

Photo by jenn

1-hour early access with Sweet Start

Free Admission to Hershey Gardens

Free Admission to The Hershey Story’s Museum Experience

Access to 2 award-winning Golf Courses

Preferred pricing to ZooAmerica®

Complimentary Front Gate Shuttle Service

Hershey Lodge is the perfect complement to your visit to the Sweetest Place on Earth!