Hershey, PA

Hershey Lodge: The Sweetest Resort

Jenn Greene

Hershey Lodge is located minutes from Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World, along with many other Hershey area attractions. With an indoor waterworks, game room, mini golf and more, this family resort is perfect for a weekend in The Sweetest Place on Earth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SdeIZ_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Are you planning a sweet escape to Chocolate Town USA – better known as Hershey, PA? Take a look with me and see why Hershey Lodge should be your home away from home during your visit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SCrjE_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Disclosure: We were guests of Hershey Entertainment and Resorts, and our stay was free. No further compensation will be given.

Hershey Lodge

Hershey Lodge is a large hotel with 665 guest rooms. The Hershey Lodge has the feel of an upscale resort with a mid range price tag for family travel.

Upon arrival, a smiling bellhop greeted us and directed us to ten minute parking for check-in. We arrived around noon, and check-in was a breeze, very quick and informative. The desk clerk gave me the run down about park hours, shuttle bus times, and discount park tickets that can be purchased as a resort guest. We also received a hotel map, resort guide and full size Hershey bars. You had us at free chocolate.

Tip: If you are arriving during peak times in summer, or after a concert your room will probably not be ready until after 4 p.m. Pack a day bag, and enjoy Hershey's Water Works while you wait.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nocko_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Guest Rooms

We were booked in a standard two queen room in the Hershey Kiss Tower. This location was ideal, because it is attached to the main lobby. On the website I didn’t see the room categories sorted by location. The front desk did say you can call and request a section of the hotel and they will note your reservation. I would suggest the Hershey Kiss Tower or Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup section as they are close to everything including dining, Hershey's waterworks, and theme park shuttle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LcTPT_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

The rooms are well-appointed with two queen beds, a desk, a small refrigerator, an in-room safe and a very large closet. Plenty of room for a family of four. We loved the little chocolate touches with Hershey kisses printed on the sheets and the bathroom wallpaper. A sweet treat even greeted us on our night side table, upon check-in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44FoL8_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Kids Activities

The Hershey Lodge offers kids’ check-in from 4-6 p.m. daily. Little ones can sign the guest book and receive a personalized Hershey Lodge lanyard. They may even get to meet a Hershey character in the lobby. Be sure to pick up your activity sheet for the days events as well. There are many free activities including bingo, sand art, scavenger hunts and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVz5g_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Dining

Offering six restaurants ranging from grab and go, casual and upscale you are sure to find a palate pleaser for the family at Hershey Lodge.

The Bears Den

This casual restaurant is perfect for an inexpensive lunch or dinner. If you are a hockey fan, you will love the theme. It’s dedicated to the Hershey Bears hockey team. The prices were comparable to most casual chains, which blew me away because it is located in a resort.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IJSQv_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Cocoa Beanery 

Adjacent to the lobby this fast casual dining spot is great for grab and go options. Open from 6.30 am - 10 pm, it's perfect for before and after exploring the parks and resort area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q7VzZ_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Revelry 

Open for dinner each evening this restaurant is a modern chophouse. Skip desert and finish your meal with a Hershey Kisses Signature Martini. This upscale steakhouse is the perfect date night spot!

Fire & Grain

This is the newest dining experience at The Hershey Lodge, and does not disappoint. Before you head to the park dine here for the breakfast buffet serving up fresh fruits, eggs to order and much more.  Each evening enjoy Happy Hour specials featuring, $4 Draft Beer, $6 House Wine, $7 Signature Cocktails and half off all appetizers (Starters, Toasts, Flatbreads and Meat & Cheese Plate).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Djq2v_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Cocoa Cabana 

Located inside Hershey's Waterworks here you can enjoy a casual lunch, soft serve ice cream, specialty sundaes and beverages. We love the walking tacos and s'mores sundaes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AVqOL_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

Hershey's Waterworks 

Hershey’s Water Works is open from 12p.m. to 8 p.m. daily. The waterworks is exclusive to Hershey Lodge guests only, which helps to keep the crowds down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JSQxy_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

In the Water Works pool area, not only can families swim together, but they can also enjoy multiple play areas. The activity pool is 3.5 feet to 5 feet with steps at various entry points. Here you can play basketball, swim on silly dolphins and try you way across the Reese’s Water Walk.

For the thrill seekers there are two body slides, the closed-in tubes twist and turn outside the building before sliding back into waterworks for a wet landing below!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WhsWT_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byJenn

There is also a zero entry sandcastle play area for the little ones in your family. No matter what type of water fun your little ones like, there is an array of experiences at Hershey's Waterworks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gu7dQ_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byjenn

There is also an outdoor pool, a mini-golf course, basketball and tennis court at the Hershey Lodge. These are open seasonally and operating hours may vary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdmfW_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byjenn

Hershey Lodge Guest Perks

When you stay at the Hershey Lodge you get special guest only perks. From early park access to free admission at area attractions, it is worth it to stay in an official resort. One of my favorite perks is the shuttle direct to the front gate of the park. No trams, no long lines for parking, in and out of the parking lot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fQl75_0kCMEtfE00
Photo byjenn

  • 1-hour early access with Sweet Start
  • Free Admission to Hershey Gardens
  • Free Admission to The Hershey Story’s Museum Experience
  • Access to 2 award-winning Golf Courses
  • Preferred pricing to ZooAmerica®
  • Complimentary Front Gate Shuttle Service

Hershey Lodge is the perfect complement to your visit to the Sweetest Place on Earth!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# hershey park hershey pa trave

Comments / 0

Published by

Enjoying Life One Trip At A Time… Jenn is a mom, writer, marketer, small business owner and social media influencer. She loves to travel- solo, with her family or with a group of friends. No matter where she is, she is always making an impact and sharing her journey. She is also the co-creator of We Grow Retreat, an annual blogging conference helping other bloggers while showcasing a destination.

Pylesville, MD
57 followers

More from Jenn Greene

Orlando, FL

How to get from Walt Disney World to Universal Orlando Resort

I get asked all the time, how do we visit Universal if we are staying at Walt Disney World? The answer is more simple than you would think. Universal Orlando Resort has become a must do, even if you are staying at Walt Disney World.

Read full story

Holiday Traditions- Simple Ideas For This Year

Making the holidays memorable is important to everyone, each and every year. I’m always on the lookout for some great things to do with the family that are meaningful and that are traditions that we want to carry on with our kids and that they will want to take with them when they leave the nest. Of course, the standard family dinners, church services, and attending holiday events will always be staples, I love the idea of having something that is a less mainstream that our family enjoys together.

Read full story
1 comments

FREE Resources For Virtual Learning and Homeschool

We are in strange times right now, everyone across the country has become an at home educator for their children, including me. I honestly don't have a plan, or a course of action, but I know we can all navigate this together. What I do know, is there is no need to panic! We have so many resources available on-line, and better yet, for FREE right now.

Read full story

Wyndham Garden Lake Buena Vista- Affordable Disney Accomodations

Wyndham Garden LBV is the closest resort to Disney Springs, and the best bang for your buck on Disney property. Just a quick seven minute walk (I timed it) to Disney Springs, how can you not love it? Offering a variety of accommodations, an amazing resort pool and outdoor dining, it's a great getaway from the craziness right now.

Read full story
Virginia State

Explore Shenandoah County Virginia- Relax and Reset

Shenandoah County is only 90 minutes from the hustle and bustle of Washington D.C but it feels a million miles away. Tucked between the Blue Ridge and Appalachian Mountains, this peaceful area is quaint and charming. If you are looking for the perfect getaway, this is where you want to be.

Read full story

Depression and Anxiety -- You Aren't A Weak Person!

I am usually funny, witty and happy go lucky (most days) however there is a dark side. I suffer from depression and sometimes panic attacks. I feel the need to share because I realize I am not the only one out there, especially this year when life keeps attacking from all sides. When you suffer from depression you tend to lock it away until it rears it's ugly head then you just hide away until it passes. Don't be ashamed! If you feel like something isn't right seek help, talk to someone.

Read full story
5 comments

Road Trips With Babies- 10 Tips For A Smooth Ride

The great American road trip is an experience like none other. Whether you are only going twenty miles or two thousand, there is nothing in the world like the freedom and adventure of the road trip. Unfortunately many people believe that taking road trips with a baby is difficult and will often avoid taking a trip simply because they need to bring an infant with them.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy