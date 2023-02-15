Why you should enroll in an LCDC program in Texas

The demand for Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselors (LCDCs) is on the rise. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for LCDCs is expected to grow by 22% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for other occupations. LCDCs provide counseling and support to individuals struggling with substance abuse disorders. They develop treatment plans, provide individual and group therapy, and connect clients with resources to help them recover. If you’re looking for a career in the helping professions, check out a few reasons why you should enroll in an LCDC program in Texas.

An LCDC program is a course of study that prepares students to become Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselors. In addition to providing counseling and psychotherapy to individuals with substance abuse disorders, LCDC’s are also trained in diagnosing individuals who may be suffering from alcoholism or drug addiction. The programs consist of classroom instruction, supervised clinical practice, and a 4,000-hour internship.

LCDC programs are typically offered at community colleges, universities, and accredited career schools such as the Institute for Chemical Dependency Studies. Accredited LCDC programs in Texas provide comprehensive coursework that meets the educational and clinical requirements necessary for licensure.

What are the Benefits of enrolling in an LCDC Program in Texas?

The primary benefit of enrolling in an LCDC program in Texas is that it will give you the necessary knowledge and training to become a successful and licensed chemical dependency counselor. You’ll gain a comprehensive understanding of addiction, behavior modification and prevention, relapse prevention, family dynamics, treatment planning, and more. You’ll also gain access to supervised clinical practice, which is essential for collecting the required hours and experience needed to become a licensed LCDC. Furthermore, studying to become an LCDC can provide other benefits such as the development of professional skills in communication, problem-solving and collaboration; and the ability to work with diverse populations.

What Makes Texas a Great Place to enroll in an LCDC Program?

Texas is home to some of the best LCDC programs in the country. Texas is well-known for its quality higher education, extensive health care services and access to world-class resources. It’s also a great place for students to find meaningful, paid internships. Moreover, Texas is home to a number of organizations dedicated to helping those affected by substance abuse and providing students with the opportunity to gain hands-on experience while still in school.

How an LCDC program in Texas can help your career

Completing an LCDC program in Texas can provide you with the opportunity to gain a rewarding and fulfilling career. LCDCs are in high demand and jobs in the industry are expected to grow. LCDCs can find employment in residential facilities, outpatient treatment centers, hospitals, substance abuse clinics, correctional facilities, family practice offices, and private practices. Earning your license as a substance abuse counselor will give you credibility and a sense of accomplishment. It can also help you stand out from the competition and increase your chances of being hired for a job.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWmuG_0koik00600
Photo byJK

The Institute for Chemical Dependency Studies, a National Association for Addiction Professionals (NAADAC) approved education provider of Substance Abuse Counselor Education has been training counselors since 1992 via classroom and distance learning. ICDS is an approved provider of Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and Certification Courses and Workshops with the Texas Certification Board of Addiction Professionals. Learn more at cdstudies.com.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486xUY_0koik00600
Photo byJenifer Knighton

Are you still contemplating on whether enrolling in an LCDC Program in Texas is the right thing for you?

Jenifer Knighton is a long-time Community Activist, Journalist, Counselor, and DWI-Education and Intervention instructor focused on social justice and change. Ms. Knighton is also a former student of ICDS; and is noted to be one of the top substance abuse counselors and instructors for offender education programs in the state of Texas.

Jenifer Knighton is a Community Activist, Journalist, Counselor, and DWI-Education and Intervention Instructor focused on social justice and change.

