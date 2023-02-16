Donors shelling out big money to Hindu nationalist groups in the United States

Jenifer Knighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TDOog_0koWiMQ300
Photo byGlobal Village Space

For years, Hindu nationalist groups in the United States have been the recipients of large sums of money from private donors and federal funds. This influx of money has allowed these groups to grow and expand their reach worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RndVI_0koWiMQ300
Photo byMaría Estefanía Zapata, Caracas, Venezuela

Hindu nationalists in the US have long sought to distance themselves from the Hinduism practiced by the majority of Hindus. Instead, they promote a version of Hinduism that is more closely aligned with the political ideology of Hindutva. This ideology, which is often referred to as "Hindu fascism," is characterized by a deep suspicion and hostility towards Muslims and other minorities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00kyTv_0koWiMQ300
Photo bySikh24

The rise of Hindu nationalism in the US has coincided with a sharp increase in hate crimes and bigotry against Hindus and other minority groups in America. In addition, the Hindutva movement has been linked to a number of cases of violence and terror in India. Given the destructive and harmful effects of the Hindutva movement, it is troubling to see that so much money is being funneled to these groups. It is time for donors to be held accountable and for the US government to investigate the sources of this funding.

The federal government and private donors are shelling out big money to Hindu nationalist groups in the U.S., and it's having a profound effect on American Hindus.

Reports suggest donors have contributed millions of dollars to various Hindu nationalist groups in the United States. These funds have allowed these groups to expand their reach and to push their agenda of hate and bigotry against minorities. The propagation of hate and bigotry by Hindu nationalist groups has had a chilling effect on American Hindus, who now feel unsafe and unwelcome in their own country. Hindu-Americans have been the target of hate crimes and constant harassment. There are reports of attacks and vandalism of Hindu places of worship, as well as attempts to defame Hindu religion and culture. This atmosphere of hate and intolerance has created a climate of fear and mistrust among Hindu-Americans.

Hindu nationalist groups are using these funds to promote their agenda of hate and bigotry against minorities, and to silence dissent.

Despite the fact that most Hindus reject Hindutva, Hindu nationalists have been successful in gaining a foothold in the United States. With the help of their huge donations, these groups have been able to build an extensive network of organizations, temples, and schools to propagate their nefarious agenda. These groups also use their funds to tar and feather dissenting voices within the Hindu community. Journalists and activists who speak out against the Hindutva movement are often subjected to online harassment and intimidation. Activists have been threatened with violence and even arrested when they challenge the Hindutva movement. This has served to stifle open discourse and dissent in the Hindu community.

Hindus must stand up to this hate and bigotry, and work to build a more inclusive society.

In the face of this wave of hate, it is important for Hindu-Americans to stand together in solidarity and reject the divisive and harmful ideology of Hindu fascism. This solidarity is essential in order to create a just and inclusive society in the United States and abroad. Hindu Americans are urged to actively support causes of inclusion, equality and justice. As Americans, we must work together with groups to fight hate and intolerance, and to build an America that is tolerant of all faiths and cultures.

Only by working together can we hope to build a world that is tolerant of all faiths and cultures.

Understanding the threat posed by the Hindutva movement and its hold over segments of the Hindu American community is crucial for the future of Hinduism in the U.S. and abroad. Investment from donors has helped fuel this movement, and if left unchecked, could continue to spread hate, bigotry, and genocide. Only by doing this can we hope to build a better future.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Hindutva# hindu facism# Hindu nationalism# Supremacy# protect hindus

Comments / 119

Published by

Jenifer Knighton is a Community Activist, Journalist, Counselor, and DWI-Education and Intervention Instructor focused on social justice and change. Her mission is to build stronger communities through Hope, Empowerment, Advocacy and Outreach, Resources, and Support.

Houston, TX
6K followers

More from Jenifer Knighton

New Hanover County, NC

A death sentence: North Carolina Father dies after child protective services refuses to return children

A North Carolina family is devastated and left with so many unanswered questions after their loved one unexpectedly passed away less than 2 weeks ago, just a few days after child protective services denied repeated requests for the man's 2 children to be taken out of foster care. The tragic death of Joseph Mcfalls is proof that one can die of a "broken heart. "

Read full story
3435 comments
Texas State

Why you should enroll in an LCDC program in Texas

The demand for Licensed Chemical Dependency Counselors (LCDCs) is on the rise. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for LCDCs is expected to grow by 22% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for other occupations. LCDCs provide counseling and support to individuals struggling with substance abuse disorders. They develop treatment plans, provide individual and group therapy, and connect clients with resources to help them recover. If you’re looking for a career in the helping professions, check out a few reasons why you should enroll in an LCDC program in Texas.

Read full story
1 comments

The unprecedented rise of Hindu Nationalism in the United States: Fueled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP

In recent years, there has been a dramatic rise of Hindu nationalism in the United States. This dangerous ideology, which oppresses other religious groups and seeks to create a Hindu supremacist state, has been propagated by right-wing organizations such as the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

Read full story
292 comments

Addiction recovery: Tips to help you maintain sobriety

It is estimated that over 23 million people in the United States suffer from addiction. Sobriety is not easy to accomplish or maintain, especially if you have been struggling with addiction for a long time. However, there are certain things that you can do to increase your chances of staying sober. In this article, we will discuss five of the most effective sobriety maintenance tips.

Read full story
58 comments
Fulshear, TX

Elf on the shelf: Fulshear Police Department asks for community help to find wanted fugitive

The Fulshear Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate the Elf on the Shelf after he escaped from police custody. Have you seen him?. Ft. Bend County, Texas- If you are feeling down this holiday season, check out the Fulshear Police Department's Facebook page. You are in for a good laugh. Not only have they gone above and beyond to show what it means to "protect and serve," they went all out with the holiday spirit.

Read full story

Tis the season to be sober: Tips on how to stay sober during the holidays

Tis the season to be sober, fa la la la la la la. The holidays are here, and if you are like most of us, this is one of the busiest, most stressful times of the year. With home, work, and school parties, shopping, and traveling, putting your sobriety first can be a challenge. Unfortunately, the holidays have a way of silently hitting us with temptations and triggers. So how do you maintain sobriety when temptation and triggers are everywhere? Let’s talk about some ways to stay sober over the holidays.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one

The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.

Read full story
3 comments

U.S. Department of State launches Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

The Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recently announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which allows for more than $95,000,000 to be sent to India over the next five years. Meanwhile, our children will be taught to praise Gandhi, a man who never stepped foot on American soil, he sexually experimented with children, and he hated black people.

Read full story

Jenifer Knighton releases another heartfelt poem to help bring awareness to domestic violence

I lost a love that I thought I knew. a person who promised to be there till the end. I lost the love that I never felt. a love that was deeply true. someone that should have walked away the first time that you lied.

Read full story
32 comments

Powerful poetry: Dear

that could possibly mean that happiness is near. Do I really deserve to live a life that is worthwhile?. but when people ask I continue to say, “I am fine. My heart hurts like a shock of lightning passing through my body a thousand times,

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years

Gloria Villa Avila murdered her long-time fiancé in cold blood and fled the country. After three years, Avila was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas and finally extradited to Tennessee.

Read full story
25 comments

Poem: Her tears

Her tears poured down her face like a summer rain falling from the sky. She was hurt so bad, she believed that she wouldn’t be able to survive. she finally realized that she had no choice other than to continue to fight.

Read full story
13 comments

Poem: She was destined to be something great

She was destined to be something great. all of the pain and suffering brought out the madness. covered with scars and pains that were left untold. It was then that she became a famous writer.

Read full story
2 comments

Dear officer

because I know what he will do. but really, I am afraid that I am going to die. It might just be my last day. you have to know that I am really not that tough. You have to know that he is using that as an excuse.

Read full story
22 comments
Merced County, CA

California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon

The country mourns after 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a convicted felon, and vexed former employee of the family's Merced County trucking company.

Read full story
5 comments

Poem: The End

He asked me to call him every time I left the house, and when I returned home,. He got mad at me for having lunch with my friends,. He called me vulgar names for innocently talking to another man,

Read full story
177 comments
Arizona State

Domestic violence awareness month: Learn about domestic violence and support FOAS Empowerment Buddies in Arizona

Domestic violence is a broad term that encompasses a pattern of coercive and controlling behavior that can include physical abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse and any other behavior that the perpetrator uses to gain and maintain power and control over their victim. The frequency and severity of abuse can vary, but one thing that stays the same is that the abuser always tries to keep power and control over the victim. Oftentimes, it takes a survivor six to eight attempts to leave a relationship before they are able to do so for good.

Read full story
4 comments
Miami, FL

A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months

Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.

Read full story
134 comments
El Paso, TX

Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekend

After almost three years of being on the run, Gloria Villa Avila, a Nashville murder suspect was finally taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. El Paso, TX- 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy