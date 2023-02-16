Donors shelling out big money to Hindu nationalist groups in the United States

Photo by Global Village Space

For years, Hindu nationalist groups in the United States have been the recipients of large sums of money from private donors and federal funds. This influx of money has allowed these groups to grow and expand their reach worldwide.

Hindu nationalists in the US have long sought to distance themselves from the Hinduism practiced by the majority of Hindus. Instead, they promote a version of Hinduism that is more closely aligned with the political ideology of Hindutva. This ideology, which is often referred to as "Hindu fascism," is characterized by a deep suspicion and hostility towards Muslims and other minorities.

The rise of Hindu nationalism in the US has coincided with a sharp increase in hate crimes and bigotry against Hindus and other minority groups in America. In addition, the Hindutva movement has been linked to a number of cases of violence and terror in India. Given the destructive and harmful effects of the Hindutva movement, it is troubling to see that so much money is being funneled to these groups. It is time for donors to be held accountable and for the US government to investigate the sources of this funding.

Reports suggest donors have contributed millions of dollars to various Hindu nationalist groups in the United States. These funds have allowed these groups to expand their reach and to push their agenda of hate and bigotry against minorities. The propagation of hate and bigotry by Hindu nationalist groups has had a chilling effect on American Hindus, who now feel unsafe and unwelcome in their own country. Hindu-Americans have been the target of hate crimes and constant harassment. There are reports of attacks and vandalism of Hindu places of worship, as well as attempts to defame Hindu religion and culture. This atmosphere of hate and intolerance has created a climate of fear and mistrust among Hindu-Americans.

Hindu nationalist groups are using these funds to promote their agenda of hate and bigotry against minorities, and to silence dissent.

Despite the fact that most Hindus reject Hindutva, Hindu nationalists have been successful in gaining a foothold in the United States. With the help of their huge donations, these groups have been able to build an extensive network of organizations, temples, and schools to propagate their nefarious agenda. These groups also use their funds to tar and feather dissenting voices within the Hindu community. Journalists and activists who speak out against the Hindutva movement are often subjected to online harassment and intimidation. Activists have been threatened with violence and even arrested when they challenge the Hindutva movement. This has served to stifle open discourse and dissent in the Hindu community.

Hindus must stand up to this hate and bigotry, and work to build a more inclusive society.

In the face of this wave of hate, it is important for Hindu-Americans to stand together in solidarity and reject the divisive and harmful ideology of Hindu fascism. This solidarity is essential in order to create a just and inclusive society in the United States and abroad. Hindu Americans are urged to actively support causes of inclusion, equality and justice. As Americans, we must work together with groups to fight hate and intolerance, and to build an America that is tolerant of all faiths and cultures.

Only by working together can we hope to build a world that is tolerant of all faiths and cultures.

Understanding the threat posed by the Hindutva movement and its hold over segments of the Hindu American community is crucial for the future of Hinduism in the U.S. and abroad. Investment from donors has helped fuel this movement, and if left unchecked, could continue to spread hate, bigotry, and genocide. Only by doing this can we hope to build a better future.