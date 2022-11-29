Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one

Photo by Photo credit: JK

The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.

Photo by Photo credit: jk

Houston, Texas- Delano Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a bar located at 1230 W. 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to Burkes’ family and Houston Police Department. The 26-year-old had been bar hopping with a few friends on Saturday November 12th.

Burkes is seen on surveillance video getting escorted out the back door at McIntyre’s just after midnight, that Sunday morning. He was then spotted by a nearby video footage from a business stumbling in distress, and then running from the bar’s direction. Delano’s phone has been off since he disappeared.

A news conference was held last Tuesday night with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Department, and Andy Kahan from Crime Stoppers. Burkes' family said his friends that were out with him the night he disappeared left with his car and didn't help look for him.

"We believe it's something sinister that happened to him. He did not look like he had control of his legs. It did not look like he was going to make it very far," said Burkes' mother, Karen Jeffley.

They believe something may have been slipped into Burkes' drink that may have led to his disappearance. The family’s focus is bringing him home to his wife and family.

For almost 2 weeks, people have been searching across the Heights area for any signs of Delano Burkes. Burkes' mother is asking for anyone that owns a business or lives in the vicinity to check surveillance footage to help in their search efforts.

Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward. Delano Burkes is 5′10′', weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a black and gray button up shirt. Anyone with information on Delano’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-8477.