Houston, TX

Delano Burkes: A Houston family is asking for the public’s help to find their missing loved one

Jenifer Knighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=028HgW_0jQEzztO00
Photo byPhoto credit: JK

The family of Delano Burkes, the man who went missing from a Heights area bar has become increasingly concerned for his safety. They are asking for the public’s help in the search of the 26-year-old man who’s been missing since November 13th.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TUje3_0jQEzztO00
Photo byPhoto credit: jk

Houston, Texas- Delano Burkes was last seen leaving McIntyre’s, a bar located at 1230 W. 20th Street, on Nov. 13, according to Burkes’ family and Houston Police Department. The 26-year-old had been bar hopping with a few friends on Saturday November 12th.

Burkes is seen on surveillance video getting escorted out the back door at McIntyre’s just after midnight, that Sunday morning. He was then spotted by a nearby video footage from a business stumbling in distress, and then running from the bar’s direction. Delano’s phone has been off since he disappeared.

A news conference was held last Tuesday night with Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Houston Police Department, and Andy Kahan from Crime Stoppers. Burkes' family said his friends that were out with him the night he disappeared left with his car and didn't help look for him.

"We believe it's something sinister that happened to him. He did not look like he had control of his legs. It did not look like he was going to make it very far," said Burkes' mother, Karen Jeffley.

They believe something may have been slipped into Burkes' drink that may have led to his disappearance. The family’s focus is bringing him home to his wife and family.

For almost 2 weeks, people have been searching across the Heights area for any signs of Delano Burkes. Burkes' mother is asking for anyone that owns a business or lives in the vicinity to check surveillance footage to help in their search efforts.

Crime Stoppers is offering an up to $5,000 reward. Delano Burkes is 5′10′', weighs 200 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue pants and a black and gray button up shirt. Anyone with information on Delano’s whereabouts is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at (832) 394-1840 or Crime Stoppers at (713)-222-8477.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Delano burkes# Missing persons# Missing man in Houston# Missing man in the heights# Missing

Comments / 3

Published by

Jenifer Knighton is a Community Activist, Journalist, Counselor, and DWI-Education and Intervention Instructor focused on social justice and change. Her mission is to build stronger communities through Hope, Empowerment, Advocacy and Outreach, Resources, and Support.

Houston, TX
1867 followers

More from Jenifer Knighton

U.S. Department of State launches Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

The Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recently announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which allows for more than $95,000,000 to be sent to India over the next five years. Meanwhile, our children will be taught to praise Gandhi, a man who never stepped foot on American soil, he sexually experimented with children, and he hated black people.

Read full story

Jenifer Knighton releases another heartfelt poem to help bring awareness to domestic violence

I lost a love that I thought I knew. a person who promised to be there till the end. I lost the love that I never felt. a love that was deeply true. someone that should have walked away the first time that you lied.

Read full story
7 comments

Powerful poetry: Dear

that could possibly mean that happiness is near. Do I really deserve to live a life that is worthwhile?. but when people ask I continue to say, “I am fine. My heart hurts like a shock of lightning passing through my body a thousand times,

Read full story
3 comments
Nashville, TN

Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three years

Gloria Villa Avila murdered her long-time fiancé in cold blood and fled the country. After three years, Avila was taken into custody in El Paso, Texas and finally extradited to Tennessee.

Read full story
25 comments

Poem: Her tears

Her tears poured down her face like a summer rain falling from the sky. She was hurt so bad, she believed that she wouldn’t be able to survive. she finally realized that she had no choice other than to continue to fight.

Read full story
13 comments

Poem: She was destined to be something great

She was destined to be something great. all of the pain and suffering brought out the madness. covered with scars and pains that were left untold. It was then that she became a famous writer.

Read full story
1 comments

Dear officer

because I know what he will do. but really, I am afraid that I am going to die. It might just be my last day. you have to know that I am really not that tough. You have to know that he is using that as an excuse.

Read full story
22 comments
Merced County, CA

California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon

The country mourns after 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a convicted felon, and vexed former employee of the family's Merced County trucking company.

Read full story
5 comments

Poem: The End

He asked me to call him every time I left the house, and when I returned home,. He got mad at me for having lunch with my friends,. He called me vulgar names for innocently talking to another man,

Read full story
116 comments
Arizona State

Domestic violence awareness month: Learn about domestic violence and support FOAS Empowerment Buddies in Arizona

Domestic violence is a broad term that encompasses a pattern of coercive and controlling behavior that can include physical abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse and any other behavior that the perpetrator uses to gain and maintain power and control over their victim. The frequency and severity of abuse can vary, but one thing that stays the same is that the abuser always tries to keep power and control over the victim. Oftentimes, it takes a survivor six to eight attempts to leave a relationship before they are able to do so for good.

Read full story
3 comments
Miami, FL

A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months

Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.

Read full story
134 comments
El Paso, TX

Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekend

After almost three years of being on the run, Gloria Villa Avila, a Nashville murder suspect was finally taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. El Paso, TX- 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.

Read full story
1 comments
Katy, TX

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide

At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.

Read full story
12 comments
Houston, TX

The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human trafficking

Join award-winning human trafficking expert witness Dr. Nissi Hamilton for the 2nd Annual LeBrunch in Bleu, hosted for survivors by survivors of human trafficking. Houston, Texas- One of the most horrific crimes that can leave a victim traumatized for life is human trafficking; and althoughHouston ranks high for trafficking, there is minimal education, minimal praise for survivors, and discussions are rarely held on the topic. One thing is for sure, there is a lot of misinformation that needs to be squashed.

Read full story
Katy, TX

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughter

A Katy mother wants to know why Texas Children's Hospital called CPS on her after she requested a mental health evaluation for her child. Is Texas Children's Hospital conspiring with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services?

Read full story
108 comments
Florida State

A Florida mother has called on Governor DeSantis for help after her children were wrongfully removed by DCF

After his son Adam Walsh was killed, America's Most Wanted host and founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children John Walsh started a crusade for justice, one that allegedly allowed him to steal his own grandkids. His daughter, and mother of the children, Meghan Walsh is asking for assistance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Read full story
37 comments
Manteca, CA

The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

After nearly four hours of controversy and arguments from dozens of Manteca residents, Manteca Mayor Benjamin Cantu and council members of Manteca, California voted to rescind a January 18, 2022 proclamation that was given to the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recovered

The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez wants to know why Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator Danny Do recently closed the missing person investigation of her child who has been missing for 2 months now; and why an HPD investigator falsely documented that the missing child was recovered.

Read full story
2 comments
Manteca, CA

Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meeting

Human rights activists joined more than fifty members of the community last week at the city council meeting in Manteca, CA. The group rallied outside the council chanting “RSS Out of America." RSS Out of India.”

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy