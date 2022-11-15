U.S. Department of State launches Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative

The Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs recently announced the launch of the Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative, which allows for more than $95,000,000 to be sent to India over the next five years. Meanwhile, our children will be taught to praise Gandhi, a man who never stepped foot on American soil, he sexually experimented with children, and he hated black people.

The most recent Gandhi-King Scholarly Exchange Initiative Act was introduced to Congress as H.R. 5517 by the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), and to no surprise, co-sponsored by Indian-American Congressman Ami Bera. However, the act was never signed into law by Former US President Donald Trump in September 2020 as many media channels falsely reported.

According to the Department of State, the initiative will bring together 20 civic leaders from India and the United States to advance civil rights, social justice, and inclusion on the local, national and international levels by exploring the histories and legacies of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Hindu American Foundation (HAF), an organization with strong ties to extremist groups in India, advocated for H.R. 5517 and encouraged Hindu Americans and all civil rights advocates to take action on its advocacy campaign. The exchange will completely disregard Gandhi’s history of sexual experimentations with children and his dislike for blacks.

The exchange will create an annual educational forum held in the U.S. and India that focuses on the social justice, civil, and human rights legacies of Mohandas Gandhi and Martin Luther King, Jr.; creates a student exchange program for students in the U.S. and India at all academic levels; establishes a professional development training program called the Gandhi-King Global Academy within the U.S. Institute of Peace (USIP), and establishes the U.S.-India Gandhi-King Development Foundation within the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) which would provide grants to private nongovernmental entities controlled by India; to address critical humanitarian, environmental, and development issues in India.- HAF

The exchange began on June 15, 2022, with a one-week virtual program and orientation followed by two-weeks of an academic residency at Alabama A&M University and the University of Alabama.

In addition to ignoring Gandhi’s pedophilia and racism, participants will visit civil rights sites in Montgomery, Selma, and Birmingham, Alabama; Memphis, Tennessee; and Atlanta, Georgia. Indian and U.S. participants are expected to reconvene in India In January 2023. Concerned citizens should contact the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs at eca-press@state.gov .

Jenifer Knighton is a Community Activist, Journalist, Counselor, and DWI-Education Instructor focused on social justice and change. Her mission is to build stronger communities through hope, empowerment, advocacy and outreach, resources, and support.