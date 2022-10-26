Jenifer Knighton releases another heartfelt poem to help bring awareness to domestic violence

I Lost

I lost the time that I spent with you,

I lost a love that I thought I knew.

I lost my best friend,

a person who promised to be there till the end.

I lost my soul while trying to save someone else,

I lost the love that I never felt.

You lost someone that cared for you,

a love that was deeply true.

You lost someone that stood by your side,

someone that should have walked away the first time that you lied.

You lost something that you’ll never see,

because you have a soul that is completely empty.

I lost what I thought was my other half,

the person that would always make me laugh.

I lost myself when I found you,

I felt so lost, I didn’t know what to do.

Photo credit: Jenifer Knighton

I lost my life that I would never get back,

but I don’t want it anymore and that’s a fact.

I lost my fears when I left you,

because I am doing all of the things that you said I couldn’t do.

I lost the weaknesses that you said I had,

and now that you are gone, I don’t always feel sad.

I lost the questions that went through my head,

because I don’t have to hear any more of the lies that you fed.

I lost the bruises and pain that you left,

now I can see that I am blessed.

I lost the broken woman that I thought I would always be,

I lost the idea that you were meant for me.

This Domestic Violence Awareness Month, in memory of my best friend Ismael Rodriguez (Mayo), I pledge to #BreakTheSilence by bringing awareness to the resources and support available to better assist victims. #Every1KnowsSome1 - Jenifer Knighton

Free and confidential help is available 24/7 for individuals experiencing domestic violence. Those seeking help may contact the National Domestic Violence Hotline at TheHotline.org or 1.800.799.SAFE (7233)