Poem: She was destined to be something great

Photo credit: Adobe

She was destined to be something great.

Was it willpower or was it her fate?

Her eyes were full of sadness,

all of the pain and suffering brought out the madness.

Photo credit: Adobe

Her heart was filled with gold,

covered with scars and pains that were left untold.

She made a commitment,

that no matter how hard things would get,

she would continue to fight,

because beneath all of the darkness,

she saw the light.

JK

The light began to shine brighter,

It was then that she became a famous writer.

Her writings brought hope to the lives of others,

someday, somehow, they would also find a way to recover.

Recover from whatever it was that they were suffering from,

they would begin to see the light and stop feeling numb.

Photo credit: Adobe

We are now in recovery together,

We have the love and support that will push us to keep doing better.

There will be times when we get mad,

there will also be times that something from our past comes up and we begin to feel sad.

We will remember the light that shined so bright, this time we won't give up, we'll continue to fight.

If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide or experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis, 988 provides 24/7 connection to confidential support. There is Hope. Just call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org #988Lifeline | Rest assured, when you reach out to 988, the 988 Lifeline crisis counselor knows only your phone number if you call or text, or your IP address if you use chat. What you say about yourself is your choice. #suicideprevention #988lifeline #SPM22