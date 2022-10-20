California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon

Photo credit: MCSO

The country mourns after 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a convicted felon, and vexed former employee of the family's Merced County trucking company.

Jesus Manuel Salgado Merced County Sheriff's Office

Merced, California- 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, who was detained on October 6, has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the murders of the Indian-origin Sikh family. Salgado is also accused of arson and illegally having a handgun. His brother Alberto Salgado is accused of criminal conspiracy, being an accessory and destroying evidence.

With the assistance of the California Department of Justice, Alberto Salgado was arrested and booked into the Merced County Jail. Merced County Sheriff’s Office

My heart is heavy to hear this news. I’m praying for everyone that is hurting as a result of this devastating tragedy. I stand in solidarity with the Sikh community as their loss is our loss as well. My thoughts and prayers are with The Dheri Family and loved ones in their time of grief. I wish you all peace and comfort. - Community Activist and Journalist Jenifer Knighton

The Sikh family, who were abducted at the family’s company in Merced County, California, was originally from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, India. They had only been in the United States for two years.

Salgado, a convicted felon with a violent history, entered a not guilty plea in court last week. His lawyer was not reached for comment. A status hearing in the case has been scheduled for December 15.

Condolences from Manteca Councilmember Gary Singh JK

This is very sad news for the entire community. I hope God gives the Dheri friends and family the strength to get through this tough time. This also opens up a conversation about our judicial and parole system. - Manteca, CA Councilmember Gary Singh

According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office , the family of Aroohi Dheri, Jasleen Kaur, Jasdeep Singh, and Amandeep Singh has set up a GoFundMe account. This is the only GoFundMe account that has been approved by the family, they added.

In Memory of The Dheri Family: The funds raised here will be placed in the Dheri Family Memorial Trust Fund, which will support the surviving members, Amandeep’s wife (Jaspreet Kaur), their children (Ekam and Seerat), and the parents of Amandeep and Jasdeep (Kirpal and Randhir). - Jaspreet Kaur via GoFundMe