Poem: The End

The End

We exchanged numbers,

and I felt alive.

We talked on the phone for hours,

and I felt alive.

He took me on a date,

and I felt alive.

He sent me flowers,

and I felt alive.

He told me how beautiful I was,

and I felt alive.

We passionately kissed,

and I felt alive.

We made love,

and I felt alive.

He told me how much he loved me,

and I felt alive.

He proposed to me,

and I felt alive.

He promised me the world,

and I felt alive.

I loved him so much,

and I felt alive.

I married him,

and I felt alive.

We had a family together,

and I felt alive.

He gave me that scary look,

but I didn’t die.

He called me ugly and fat,

but I didn’t die.

We had an argument,

but I didn’t die.

He asked me to call him every time I left the house, and when I returned home,

but I didn’t die.

He got mad at me for having lunch with my friends,

but I didn’t die.

He called me nonstop,

but I didn’t die.

He called me vulgar names for innocently talking to another man,

but I didn’t die.

He gave me the silent treatment,

but I didn’t die.

He smacked my buttocks,

but I didn’t die.

He grabbed me by my arm,

but I didn’t die.

I found out that he cheated on me,

but I didn’t die.

He hit me for the first time,

but I didn’t die.

He told me that he loved me,

and I believed his lies.

He told me that he couldn’t live without me,

and I wondered why.

He told me it was my fault,

and I believed his lies.

He begged for forgiveness,

and I wondered why.

He told me that he was sorry,

and I believed his lies.

My friends and family told me to leave,

and I wondered why.

He promised to get help,

and I believed his lies.

I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me,

I wondered why.

I took him back,

and I believed his lies.

He returned home,

but I didn’t die.

He forced me to have sex with him,

but I didn’t die.

He isolated me from the world,

but I didn’t die.

He made me depend on him,

but I didn’t die.

He pulled my hair,

but I didn’t die.

He punched a wall,

but I didn’t die.

He cheated again,

but I didn’t die.

He dragged me across the room,

but I didn’t die.

He threatened to kill me,

but I didn’t die.

He gave me a black eye,

but I didn’t die.

He took my phone,

but I didn’t die.

He tried to choke me,

but I didn’t die.

He left bruises on my body,

but I didn’t die.

He tried to kill me,

but I didn’t die.

He hit me again,

but I didn’t die.

He called me more names,

but I didn’t die.

He broke my nose,

but I didn’t die.

One last time,

but I didn’t die.

Where is she at now?

She died, the end.

Photo credit: Face of A Survivor

1 in 4 women & 1 in 9 men have experienced severe physical injury, contact sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. #DVFacts Check out more stats at www.ncadv.org. If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24/7. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline now at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now.