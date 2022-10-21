Poem: The End

The End
We exchanged numbers,
and I felt alive.
We talked on the phone for hours,
and I felt alive.
He took me on a date,
and I felt alive.
He sent me flowers,
and I felt alive.
He told me how beautiful I was,
and I felt alive.
We passionately kissed,
and I felt alive.
We made love,
and I felt alive.
He told me how much he loved me,
and I felt alive.
He proposed to me,
and I felt alive.
He promised me the world,
and I felt alive.
I loved him so much,
and I felt alive.
I married him,
and I felt alive.
We had a family together,
and I felt alive.
He gave me that scary look,
but I didn’t die.
He called me ugly and fat,
but I didn’t die.
We had an argument,
but I didn’t die.
He asked me to call him every time I left the house, and when I returned home,
but I didn’t die.
He got mad at me for having lunch with my friends,
but I didn’t die.
He called me nonstop,
but I didn’t die.
He called me vulgar names for innocently talking to another man,
but I didn’t die.
He gave me the silent treatment,
but I didn’t die.
He smacked my buttocks,
but I didn’t die.
He grabbed me by my arm,
but I didn’t die.
I found out that he cheated on me,
but I didn’t die.
He hit me for the first time,
but I didn’t die.
He told me that he loved me,
and I believed his lies.
He told me that he couldn’t live without me,
and I wondered why.
He told me it was my fault,
and I believed his lies.
He begged for forgiveness,
and I wondered why.
He told me that he was sorry,
and I believed his lies.
My friends and family told me to leave,
and I wondered why.
He promised to get help,
and I believed his lies.
I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me,
I wondered why.
I took him back,
and I believed his lies.
He returned home,
but I didn’t die.
He forced me to have sex with him,
but I didn’t die.
He isolated me from the world,
but I didn’t die.
He made me depend on him,
but I didn’t die.
He pulled my hair,
but I didn’t die.
He punched a wall,
but I didn’t die.
He cheated again,
but I didn’t die.
He dragged me across the room,
but I didn’t die.
He threatened to kill me,
but I didn’t die.
He gave me a black eye,
but I didn’t die.
He took my phone,
but I didn’t die.
He tried to choke me,
but I didn’t die.
He left bruises on my body,
but I didn’t die.
He tried to kill me,
but I didn’t die.
He hit me again,
but I didn’t die.
He called me more names,
but I didn’t die.
He broke my nose,
but I didn’t die.
One last time,
but I didn’t die.
Where is she at now?
She died, the end.
1 in 4 women & 1 in 9 men have experienced severe physical injury, contact sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. #DVFacts Check out more stats at www.ncadv.org. If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24/7. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline now at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now.
