Poem: The End

Jenifer Knighton

The End

We exchanged numbers,

and I felt alive.

We talked on the phone for hours,

and I felt alive.

He took me on a date,

and I felt alive.

He sent me flowers,

and I felt alive.

He told me how beautiful I was,

and I felt alive.

We passionately kissed,

and I felt alive.

We made love,

and I felt alive.

He told me how much he loved me,

and I felt alive.

He proposed to me,

and I felt alive.

He promised me the world,

and I felt alive.

I loved him so much,

and I felt alive.

I married him,

and I felt alive.

We had a family together,

and I felt alive.

He gave me that scary look,

but I didn’t die.

He called me ugly and fat,

but I didn’t die.

We had an argument,

but I didn’t die.

He asked me to call him every time I left the house, and when I returned home,

but I didn’t die.

He got mad at me for having lunch with my friends,

but I didn’t die.

He called me nonstop,

but I didn’t die.

He called me vulgar names for innocently talking to another man,

but I didn’t die.

He gave me the silent treatment,

but I didn’t die.

He smacked my buttocks,

but I didn’t die.

He grabbed me by my arm,

but I didn’t die.

I found out that he cheated on me,

but I didn’t die.

He hit me for the first time,

but I didn’t die.

He told me that he loved me,

and I believed his lies.

He told me that he couldn’t live without me,

and I wondered why.

He told me it was my fault,

and I believed his lies.

He begged for forgiveness,

and I wondered why.

He told me that he was sorry,

and I believed his lies.

My friends and family told me to leave,

and I wondered why.

He promised to get help,

and I believed his lies.

I couldn’t believe that this was happening to me,

I wondered why.

I took him back,

and I believed his lies.

He returned home,

but I didn’t die.

He forced me to have sex with him,

but I didn’t die.

He isolated me from the world,

but I didn’t die.

He made me depend on him,

but I didn’t die.

He pulled my hair,

but I didn’t die.

He punched a wall,

but I didn’t die.

He cheated again,

but I didn’t die.

He dragged me across the room,

but I didn’t die.

He threatened to kill me,

but I didn’t die.

He gave me a black eye,

but I didn’t die.

He took my phone,

but I didn’t die.

He tried to choke me,

but I didn’t die.

He left bruises on my body,

but I didn’t die.

He tried to kill me,

but I didn’t die.

He hit me again,

but I didn’t die.

He called me more names,

but I didn’t die.

He broke my nose,

but I didn’t die.

One last time,

but I didn’t die.

Where is she at now?

She died, the end.

Photo credit: Face of A Survivor

1 in 4 women & 1 in 9 men have experienced severe physical injury, contact sexual violence, and/or stalking by an intimate partner. #DVFacts Check out more stats at www.ncadv.org. If you or someone you know may be a victim of domestic violence, help is available 24/7. Call the National Domestic Violence Hotline now at 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE) or 1-800-787-3224 (TTY) now.

Jenifer Knighton is a community activist and journalist focused on social justice and change. Her mission is to build stronger communities through Hope, Empowerment, Advocacy and Outreach, Resources, and Support.

Dear officer

because I know what he will do. but really, I am afraid that I am going to die. It might just be my last day. you have to know that I am really not that tough. You have to know that he is using that as an excuse.

California family kidnapped and murdered by convicted felon

The country mourns after 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh were allegedly kidnapped at gunpoint and killed by Jesus Salgado, a convicted felon, and vexed former employee of the family's Merced County trucking company.

Domestic violence awareness month: Learn about domestic violence and support FOAS Empowerment Buddies in Arizona

Domestic violence is a broad term that encompasses a pattern of coercive and controlling behavior that can include physical abuse, emotional and psychological abuse, sexual abuse, financial abuse and any other behavior that the perpetrator uses to gain and maintain power and control over their victim. The frequency and severity of abuse can vary, but one thing that stays the same is that the abuser always tries to keep power and control over the victim. Oftentimes, it takes a survivor six to eight attempts to leave a relationship before they are able to do so for good.

A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months

Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.

Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekend

After almost three years of being on the run, Gloria Villa Avila, a Nashville murder suspect was finally taken into custody in El Paso, Texas. El Paso, TX- 41-year-old Gloria Villa Avila was taken into custody at the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso.

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services on another Katy mother after teen attempts suicide

At this point, it's unclear what Texas Children's Hospital's motives are. Are they apathetic, uneducated, or are they possibly being compensated by the state for making unwarranted reports of abuse and neglect to DFPS? Who knows but seriously, they called CPS on a mother who followed the hospital doctor's recommendations after her teen daughter attempted suicide.

The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human trafficking

Join award-winning human trafficking expert witness Dr. Nissi Hamilton for the 2nd Annual LeBrunch in Bleu, hosted for survivors by survivors of human trafficking. Houston, Texas- One of the most horrific crimes that can leave a victim traumatized for life is human trafficking; and althoughHouston ranks high for trafficking, there is minimal education, minimal praise for survivors, and discussions are rarely held on the topic. One thing is for sure, there is a lot of misinformation that needs to be squashed.

Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughter

A Katy mother wants to know why Texas Children's Hospital called CPS on her after she requested a mental health evaluation for her child. Is Texas Children's Hospital conspiring with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services?

A Florida mother has called on Governor DeSantis for help after her children were wrongfully removed by DCF

After his son Adam Walsh was killed, America's Most Wanted host and founder of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children John Walsh started a crusade for justice, one that allegedly allowed him to steal his own grandkids. His daughter, and mother of the children, Meghan Walsh is asking for assistance from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The City of Manteca, CA rescinds proclamation of the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS)

After nearly four hours of controversy and arguments from dozens of Manteca residents, Manteca Mayor Benjamin Cantu and council members of Manteca, California voted to rescind a January 18, 2022 proclamation that was given to the Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS).

A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recovered

The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez wants to know why Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator Danny Do recently closed the missing person investigation of her child who has been missing for 2 months now; and why an HPD investigator falsely documented that the missing child was recovered.

Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meeting

Human rights activists joined more than fifty members of the community last week at the city council meeting in Manteca, CA. The group rallied outside the council chanting “RSS Out of America." RSS Out of India.”

Who killed Disha Allen? Reward increased to $10,000 for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in Baytown

Disha Allens family with CrimeStoppers Houston Andy Kahan and HPD detectiveJK. The Crime Stoppers reward for information in the case of Disha Allen was increased to $10,000 last month, six months after the young mother was fatally shot during a candlelight vigil in Baytown, Texas. However, Disha's family still has no answers.

PLK1848 ice cream: A hidden gem at Memorial Villages Farmers Market in Houston, Texas

PLK 1848 ice cream is available for purchase every weekend at the Memorial Villages Farmer's Market located at 10840 Beinhorn Rd in Houston, TX. PLK1848Houston, TX- If you are looking for an upscale, family-friendly environment, Memorial Villages Farmers Market is the place to go! You can walk around and shop at a variety of vendors; try out new foods; and then relax to live music while savoring delicious homemade premium ice cream from PLK 1848.

Bhajan Singh Bhinder: The inspirational story of a Californian Sikh activist and author

Manteca, California- Bhajan Singh, also known as Bhajan Singh Bhinder, is a Californian Sikh activist and author. He was born on October 10, 1959, at Kandang Kerbau Hospital in Singapore. Singh has vague memories of his childhood. However, according to him, his family hails from the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

A Texas mother is asking for the community's assistance to locate her missing 15-year-old daughter

Have you seen her? A mother is asking for your help to find her daughter Jazmin Perez who went missing last Tuesday. Katy, Texas— The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez is asking for the community’s help in locating the missing teen who was last seen Tuesday May 31, 2022.

A 15-year-old sex trafficking victim in Harris County, Texas goes missing from DFPS custody twice in less than two weeks

Why are DFPS workers still struggling with taking corrective action to work towards keeping children safe, and preventing young children that have been victimized from being revictimized, especially while the child is in their care?

Family still seeking donations to help with unexpected expenses as the search efforts for 24 year old woman continue

Felicia Johnson's family remains in Houston looking for the 24-year-old woman who went missing from Cover Girls Night Club in Northwest Houston. With the support of community leaders, Felicia Johnson's father Kevin Johnson requested rental forgiveness from the apartment complex where he resides in San Diego California. It was denied and as unexpected expenses continue to pile up, so does the family's need for financial assistance.

Opinion: Texas DFPS culture of falsifying investigation reports and putting children in harm's way

Opinion: State workers apparently can't get their act together despite a decade-long lawsuit against the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. It appears that things are far worse than anyone could imagine. While the foster care situation in Texas continues to deteriorate, and children are still sleeping in hotels, the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) neglectful patterns reach farther than children that are placed in foster care.

