The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc. sponsor LeBrunch in Bleu to support survivors of human trafficking

Photo credit: Aubrey Taylor

Join award-winning human trafficking expert witness Dr. Nissi Hamilton for the 2nd Annual LeBrunch in Bleu, hosted for survivors by survivors of human trafficking.

Houston, Texas- One of the most horrific crimes that can leave a victim traumatized for life is human trafficking; and although Houston ranks high for trafficking , there is minimal education, minimal praise for survivors, and discussions are rarely held on the topic. One thing is for sure, there is a lot of misinformation that needs to be squashed.

When trafficking comes to mind, a lot of people tend to think of the white van that kidnaps children at their bus stop and they are never seen or heard from again. However, this is far from the truth. Traffickers and their victims come from all different backgrounds.

Photo credit: Kevin Johnson

This year you can make a difference for human trafficking survivors and their families by attending the 2nd Annual LeBrunch in Bleu sponsored by The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network. The event will be held on September 11, 2022, from 10 am to 2 pm in the HCC West Loop Campus Auditorium.

According to Dr. Nissi Hamilton, this year's 2nd Annual Le Brunch in Bleu will be a great opportunity to honor and support victims who are overcoming daily challenges to succeed. They’ve had such a difficult year trying to navigate through chaos while healing from the aftereffects of being victimized.

Photo credit: Together Freedom

Proceeds from this year's Le Brunch in Bleu, which is sponsored by The Women of AT&T and Nissi's Network Inc., a 501(c)(3) organization, will go to deserving survivors and their children. -Dr. Nissi Hamilton

Image credit: Nissi Hamilton

Dr. Nissi Hamilton is an award-winning expert in human trafficking, an area she comes to with five years of pain experience as a survivor of human and labor trafficking. With her multicultural background, Hamilton is committed to encouraging diversity and inclusion—making a difference in the decriminalization of human trafficking, poverty, and homelessness with minors. Hamilton is a global humanitarian, doctoral learner, veteran, wife, mother of seven, and comedian. She led the nation's first political campaign against human trafficking as she debuted her story by running for office in Houston, Texas. - Interactive Advocacy