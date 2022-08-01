Houston, TX

A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recovered

Jenifer Knighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pSYla_0h04R88200
HPD SubstationJK

The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez wants to know why Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator Danny Do recently closed the missing person investigation of her child who has been missing for 2 months now; and why an HPD investigator falsely documented that the missing child was recovered.

Houston, Texas- 15-year-old Jazmin Perez went missing on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The child has not been recovered.

A missing person's report was filed through HPD Missing Persons Unit at the Houston Police Department Midwest Substation located at 7277 Regency Square Blvd, Houston, TX 77036.

Since the initial filing of the report, the child’s family has made several attempts to speak with the assigned investigator, Danny Do, to no avail. The mother called the HPD Midwest substation last week to follow up again. She was shocked when the person on the phone informed her that the missing person case was closed.

I have been trying to get ahold of the investigator since Jazmin went missing. Mr. Do didn’t contact me to introduce himself, not to inquire about information regarding Jazmin, and he never returned my phone calls. Others have tried to get in contact with him as well, and they got the same thing as me, which was absolutely nothing.
The Houston Police Department and Investigator Danny Do have some explaining to do. This man closed the missing person investigation without making any type of contact with the missing person. You can't make it make sense. How many other missing person cases has this happened with?
To make things worse, a supplement to the original missing person report was falsified. According to a patrol sergeant that I spoke with, it was documented that my daughter was recovered, which is completely false.
My question is, what did Danny Do investigate? He certainly didn’t conduct an investigation to actually try and locate my daughter. This is unacceptable official misconduct from an HPD investigator that took an oath to protect and serve. I'm going to go all the way up the chain to make sure that this doesn't happen to another family. We are talking about possible life-or-death situations and negligent actions like this would prevent the recovery of any youth. Unacceptable! - Jenifer Knighton

Attempts to reach the HPD investigator have been unsuccessful. Check back for updates.

Jazmin is a Hispanic female who is 5'3" and weighed around 125 lbs. when she went missing. She has brown eyes and black hair that is shoulder length. Jazmin may still be in Houston or the surrounding areas. It is unknown who she is with. She has at least two nose piercings and a tongue ring. If you have any information on the whereabouts of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez, please call 911.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# missing person# missing# Houston police department# Missing child# Missing child in Texas

Comments / 7

Published by

Jenifer Knighton is a community activist and journalist focused on social change and justice. Her mission is to build stronger communities through Hope, Empowerment, Advocacy and Outreach, Resources, and Support.

Houston, TX
739 followers

More from Jenifer Knighton

Manteca, CA

Activists joined the community for a protest last week at the Manteca city council meeting

Human rights activists joined more than fifty members of the community last week at the city council meeting in Manteca, CA. The group rallied outside the council chanting “RSS Out of America." RSS Out of India.”

Read full story
10 comments
Baytown, TX

Who killed Disha Allen? Reward increased to $10,000 for information in murder of 25-year-old single mother in Baytown

Disha Allens family with CrimeStoppers Houston Andy Kahan and HPD detectiveJK. The Crime Stoppers reward for information in the case of Disha Allen was increased to $10,000 last month, six months after the young mother was fatally shot during a candlelight vigil in Baytown, Texas. However, Disha's family still has no answers.

Read full story
Manteca, CA

Bhajan Singh Bhinder: The inspirational story of a Californian Sikh activist and author

Manteca, California- Bhajan Singh, also known as Bhajan Singh Bhinder, is a Californian Sikh activist and author. He was born on October 10, 1959, at Kandang Kerbau Hospital in Singapore. Singh has vague memories of his childhood. However, according to him, his family hails from the Gurdaspur district of Punjab, India.

Read full story
7 comments
Houston, TX

PLK1848 ice cream: A hidden gem at Memorial Villages Farmers Market in Houston, Texas

PLK 1848 ice cream is available for purchase every weekend at the Memorial Villages Farmer's Market located at 10840 Beinhorn Rd in Houston, TX. PLK1848Houston, TX- If you are looking for an upscale, family-friendly environment, Memorial Villages Farmers Market is the place to go! You can walk around and shop at a variety of vendors; try out new foods; and then relax to live music while savoring delicious homemade premium ice cream from PLK 1848.

Read full story
Houston, TX

A Texas mother is asking for the community's assistance to locate her missing 15-year-old daughter

Have you seen her? A mother is asking for your help to find her daughter Jazmin Perez who went missing last Tuesday. Katy, Texas— The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez is asking for the community’s help in locating the missing teen who was last seen Tuesday May 31, 2022.

Read full story
14 comments
Harris County, TX

A 15-year-old sex trafficking victim in Harris County, Texas goes missing from DFPS custody twice in less than two weeks

Why are DFPS workers still struggling with taking corrective action to work towards keeping children safe, and preventing young children that have been victimized from being revictimized, especially while the child is in their care?

Read full story
Houston, TX

Family still seeking donations to help with unexpected expenses as the search efforts for 24 year old woman continue

Felicia Johnson's family remains in Houston looking for the 24-year-old woman who went missing from Cover Girls Night Club in Northwest Houston. With the support of community leaders, Felicia Johnson's father Kevin Johnson requested rental forgiveness from the apartment complex where he resides in San Diego California. It was denied and as unexpected expenses continue to pile up, so does the family's need for financial assistance.

Read full story
Texas State

Opinion: Texas DFPS culture of falsifying investigation reports and putting children in harm's way

Opinion: State workers apparently can't get their act together despite a decade-long lawsuit against the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services. It appears that things are far worse than anyone could imagine. While the foster care situation in Texas continues to deteriorate, and children are still sleeping in hotels, the Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) neglectful patterns reach farther than children that are placed in foster care.

Read full story
54 comments
Houston, TX

Suspect wanted for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child, Crime Stoppers Houston offers $5,000 reward

Hector Gonzalez Reyna Jr. Houston, Texas- Crime Stoppers Houston and the Houston Police Department’s Special Victims Division are asking for the public’s assistance to help locate fugitive Hector Gonzalez Reyna Jr., wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age. HPD case # 1636282-20. As of May 19, 2020, there is an active warrant for this fugitive.

Read full story
Ocala, FL

A second chance: Shining the spotlight on a 2022 graduate of the College of Central Florida

Ocala, Florida- Nearly two decades after graduating from high school, her dreams have finally come true! We're sending a huge congratulations to Kerri Lyn Knighton and her peers from the 2022 graduating class of the College of Central Florida.

Read full story
2 comments
Texas State

The consequences of drinking and driving for first time DWI offenders in Texas

The severity of DWI charges can be increased for a number of reasons. These additions result in harsher punishments, including lengthier prison sentences, fines in the thousands of dollars, and the loss of fundamental constitutional rights.

Read full story
7 comments

New era, new music and an interview with R & B artist Marcus Allen

After losing his brother, almost losing his own life, and having to take a break from the spotlight, R & B artist Marcus Allen decided to return this year with some hot hits. Check out this recent interview and learn about his new music releases that will make your heart melt while your feet dance to the beat.

Read full story
3 comments
Houston, TX

Rev. Jesse Jackson's Rainbow Push Coalition activist demands $25,000 from victim's mother

Candice Matthews, an activist representing the Texas Coalition of Black Democrats as the Statewide and Harris County Accountability Chair and Rainbow Push Coalition demands $25,000 from a victim's mother after she asked her to stop contacting them. Community leaders and members are speaking up.

Read full story
54 comments
Houston, TX

$5,000 reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers for information on 24-year-old woman missing in Houston

Last Sunday, Andy Kahan from Houston Crime Stoppers announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Felicia Johnson, a 24-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving Houston's Cover Girls strip club.

Read full story
2 comments
Houston, TX

Father of 24-year-old woman that went missing in Houston has a strong message for Cover Girls club owners

HOUSTON — The search continues for Felicia Johnson, the 24-year-old woman who went missing after applying for a job at a northwest Houston nightclub. Felicia, who also goes by the name of "Felivia Marie" has been gone for 12 days now. She was in Houston to celebrate her 24th birthday and earn some money. On April 15, she vanished.

Read full story
38 comments
Houston, TX

A prayer vigil was held for 24-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a club in Texas

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Several members and groups from the community attended a prayer vigil for 24-year-old Felicia Johnson at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. Felicia has been gone for over a week now, and there are still so many unanswered questions regarding her disappearance. She was last spotted at Cover Girl's Night Club on West Little York Road in Houston, Texas on April 15.

Read full story
4 comments
Houston, TX

Missing Texas Woman: The family of 24 year old Felicia Johnson invites community to prayer vigil

It’s been a week since Felicia Johnson went missing. Her family is asking for the community to join them for a prayer vigil close to where her bloody cell phone was found at Bear Creek Park in Houston, TX.

Read full story
1 comments
Houston, TX

The woman who went missing after leaving a Houston strip club may be a victim of sex trafficking

Houston, TEXAS - The investigation into the disappearance of a 24-year-old woman who went missing after leaving a Houston strip club continues. Felicia Johnson was last seen on Friday, April 15 leaving the Cover Girls Strip Club on West Little York Road in Houston, Texas.

Read full story
Houston, TX

Felicia Johnson update: Family of 24-year-old Felicia Johnson is asking for donations to help with unexpected expenses

Kevin Johnson, the father of Felicia Johnson, flew from California to Houston in hopes of finding his daughter. Johnson and his family plan on staying in Houston until that happens. They arent sure how long it may take but they have been burdened with unexpected expenses in Califorina and Texas.

Read full story
62 comments
Houston, TX

Texas Equusearch volunteers search Bear Creek Park in Houston for missing 24-year-old Felicia Johnson

"Where has my baby gone?" A family is asking the public for information on the location of a loved one. According to authorities, Felicia Johnson vanished after getting in a vehicle with an unknown person from Cover Girls, a strip club where she was seeking employment.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy