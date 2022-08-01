A mother wants answers after an HPD investigator closed the missing persons case of her child who was never recovered

HPD Substation JK

The mother of 15-year-old Jazmin Perez wants to know why Houston Police Department (HPD) investigator Danny Do recently closed the missing person investigation of her child who has been missing for 2 months now; and why an HPD investigator falsely documented that the missing child was recovered.

Houston, Texas- 15-year-old Jazmin Perez went missing on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The child has not been recovered.

A missing person's report was filed through HPD Missing Persons Unit at the Houston Police Department Midwest Substation located at 7277 Regency Square Blvd, Houston, TX 77036.

Since the initial filing of the report, the child’s family has made several attempts to speak with the assigned investigator, Danny Do, to no avail. The mother called the HPD Midwest substation last week to follow up again. She was shocked when the person on the phone informed her that the missing person case was closed.

I have been trying to get ahold of the investigator since Jazmin went missing. Mr. Do didn’t contact me to introduce himself, not to inquire about information regarding Jazmin, and he never returned my phone calls. Others have tried to get in contact with him as well, and they got the same thing as me, which was absolutely nothing.

The Houston Police Department and Investigator Danny Do have some explaining to do. This man closed the missing person investigation without making any type of contact with the missing person. You can't make it make sense. How many other missing person cases has this happened with?

To make things worse, a supplement to the original missing person report was falsified. According to a patrol sergeant that I spoke with, it was documented that my daughter was recovered, which is completely false.

My question is, what did Danny Do investigate? He certainly didn’t conduct an investigation to actually try and locate my daughter. This is unacceptable official misconduct from an HPD investigator that took an oath to protect and serve. I'm going to go all the way up the chain to make sure that this doesn't happen to another family. We are talking about possible life-or-death situations and negligent actions like this would prevent the recovery of any youth. Unacceptable! - Jenifer Knighton

Attempts to reach the HPD investigator have been unsuccessful. Check back for updates.