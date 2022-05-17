New era, new music and an interview with R & B artist Marcus Allen

Photo credit: Marcus Allen

After losing his brother, almost losing his own life, and having to take a break from the spotlight, R & B artist Marcus Allen decided to return this year with some hot hits. Check out this recent interview and learn about his new music releases that will make your heart melt while your feet dance to the beat.

R&B artist Marcus Allen is a singer, songwriter, and entrepreneur. He loves investing in small start-up businesses and hopes to continue producing music that feels good and touches the lives of others.

Success didn’t come easy to Marcus. His childhood was simple, but his family was poor. A single mother raised him with two older siblings.

Allen knows the struggle because he came from nothing, he said.

Photo Credit: Marcus Allen

Allen started out as a beatboxer in an afterschool program for rappers. He never saw himself as a singer. But his middle school teacher Ms. White took him under her wing, and within six months, Marcus Allen was singing.

After singing “I believe I can fly” by R Kelly, Marcus Allen knew that he wanted to become a singer.

He’s been inspired by artists such as Stevie Wonder and Babyface. His most memorable performance was with Angie Stone. She brought him out on the stage in front of a sold-out crowd so that he could sing a duet with her.

On his free time, Marcus Allen enjoys being a daddy and writing music.

“My son is my best friend in the whole world and music is my life. I am in the studio creating music or at home writing it.”

Being through so much in life has encouraged him. He’s been blessed with talents to write and sing, and he’s first to admit that it's an avenue he uses to get his feelings and emotions out.

However, he encourages anyone dealing with issues to seek help and therapy. No matter what you are going through, you have to fight for what you believe in. As a man, we feel like we have so many responsibilities, said Allen. You have to get the weight off your shoulders and ease the pain. He tries to motivate others with positivity. Although sometimes people don't want to hear the positive, he added.

Being a successful black man in white America sometimes makes you ask yourself, are you even successful? Did I actually make it? Am I doing enough? Did I surpass the status quo? You tend to question yourself. It feels good to be successful in this climate. I am never settling. I love empowering people.

You have to stay focused, be honest, and be ready to make sacrifices. If you don't make sacrifices, you aren't going anywhere. You have to have faith and hope and believe in something bigger than yourself.

Photo credit: Marcus Allen

Faith has played a part in my career and personal life. Believe in yourself when nobody else believes in you. Always love yourself. Love yourself through and through, even when you feel you hate yourself. Chase after your dreams. - R & B Artist Marcus Allen

R & B artist Marcus Allen has released several singles. His most recent ones include Like no other, Give Me What You Got, and Grass Ain't Greener. You can download them now on all digital platforms. To book Marcus Allen contact James Garner: Email: JGarner3rd@gmail.com Phone:(803)546-1145.