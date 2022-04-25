A prayer vigil was held for 24-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a club in Texas

Photo credit Jenifer Knighton

HOUSTON, TEXAS — Several members and groups from the community attended a prayer vigil for 24-year-old Felicia Johnson at Bear Creek Park on Sunday. Felicia has been gone for over a week now, and there are still so many unanswered questions regarding her disappearance. She was last spotted at Cover Girl's Night Club on West Little York Road in Houston, Texas on April 15.

Several organizations have joined the search for the missing woman including Texas Equusearch, the Houston Police Department (HPD), and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

During the prayer vigil, Andy Kahan, Director of victim services for Crime Stoppers of Houston announced that they would also be joining the search efforts to help #FindFelicia Johnson. Crime Stoppers is currently offering a $5,000 reward for information leading up to the arrest of those involved in any criminal activity related to Johnson’s case.

The young woman’s father Kevin Johnson expressed how much he misses his daughter.

"Daddy is here for you, Baby." I'm not going anywhere until we find you. Every day, it becomes more difficult for me to remain strong for you. "I'm not going to lie, but I'm finding more strength to keep going every day," he remarked.

"We are certain that she was the victim of foul play." "We are certain that someone has kidnapped her against her will, and we feel that this sister should be handled with the utmost attention by law authorities," Quanell X stated.

Felicia was a young woman who traveled to Houston from California earlier this month to celebrate her birthday. She tried out for a job at Cover Girl's Night Club but was turned down. She hopped into a vehicle with a guy and vanished.

According to Quanell X, they have gotten some information concerning the case but the club is not really being cooperative.

"Someone is trying to purposely throw us off. "Someone is purposefully making social media profiles in her name and likeness to give the impression that she is still out there doing anything other than being in danger," Quanell X added.

Felicia's cell phone was discovered covered in blood on Eldridge Parkway near Bear Creek Park, only days after she was reported missing.

"We're aware that something awful occurred to this sister. "She hasn't called anyone in her family, she hasn't used her credit cards, and she hasn't returned to the hotel where she was staying," Quanell X added.

Felicia's family and friends continue praying for her safe return.

"If you can see us, we are seeking and looking for you at all hours of the day and night." Keep going, keep going. "Do whatever you need to do to live because we will find you," stated the activist.

Volunteers from Texas EqquSearch spent Thursday morning searching Bear Creek Park where Felicia's phone was located.

Felicia has long black curly or straight hair, brown eyes, and a dark complexion. On her right shoulder, she has a big tattoo of a butterfly and flowers. It is believed that Felicia was wearing a silver dress at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information regarding Felicia Johnson’s disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840, CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477, Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.