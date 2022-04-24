Missing Texas Woman: The family of 24 year old Felicia Johnson invites community to prayer vigil

Image credit Jenifer Knighton

It’s been a week since Felicia Johnson went missing. Her family is asking for the community to join them for a prayer vigil close to where her bloody cell phone was found at Bear Creek Park in Houston, TX.

Houston, Texas- Felicia was in Texas celebrating her 24th birthday. On April 15, 2022, she went to the Cover Girls Night Club in Houston, TX. Felicia left the club with an unidentified person and she's been missing since.

Tomorrow her family will be joined by a community of family, friends, and strangers for a prayer vigil that will be held at Bear Creek Pioneers Park in the parking lot at the corner of Eldridge Parkway and War Memorial St. in Houston, Texas.

Too often it seems that when a woman goes missing nobody cares, especially if they believe she may be involved in the sex industry. There needs to be more spotlight put on these strip clubs because so many young girls are being trafficked out of them.

Community Activist Quanell X

Trafficking is a crime involving the exploitation of a person for the purposes of compelled labor or a commercial sex act through the use of force, fraud, or coercion. However, if a person is younger than 18 regardless of whether there is any force, fraud, or coercion it is a crime if they are induced to perform a commercial sex act.

If you suspect that you or someone you know may be a victim of trafficking:

Text the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 233733. Message and data rates may apply.Call the National Human Trafficking Hotline toll-free hotline at 1-888-373-7888: Anti-Trafficking Hotline Advocates are available 24/7 to take reports of potential human trafficking. Report missing children or child pornography to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Anyone with information on Felicia Johnson’s disappearance or whereabouts is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Patrol Division at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department’s Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840. #FindFelicia