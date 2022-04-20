MISSING PERSON: 24-year-old woman last seen Friday in northwest Houston

Credit Jenifer Knighton

Houston, Texas- Community activist Quanell X along with the family and friends of 24-year-old Felicia Marie Johnson are asking for the community’s help in locating Johnson.

Johnson has been missing since April 15. She was last seen getting into a vehicle with an unknown male in the 10300 block of W. Little York Rd. outside of Cover Girls. Police do not have a description of what she was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

According to Albert Flores from the New Black Panther Nation, Johnson had just arrived in Houston from California three days prior to her disappearance. She was searching for jobs as a dancer. Her efforts were unsuccessful, she was turned away at Cover Girls and vanished. Flores says that they have spent the past few days searching the area and passing out flyers in hopes of finding Johnson.

Although, there are currently no leads to Johnson’s whereabouts, at least two unidentified persons have contacted the father offering him information in exchange for money. A cell phone that belonged to the young woman was recovered from a different location around the Addicks Reservoir.

Her cell phone had blood on it, says Felicia’s father, Kevin Johnson. “I just hope yall find her,” he added.

Johnson is described as a 5’6 African American female weighing around 150 pounds. She goes by the name of FeliviaMarie on Instagram. She has a large rose and butterfly tattooed on her shoulder.

Quanell X will be holding a press conference with the family and friends of Felicia Johnson on 4/20/2022 at 12:00 PM at Cover Girls, 10310 W. Little York Rd. Houston, TX 77041.

Anyone with information on her disappearance is urged to contact the Houston Police Department's Patrol Division at (713) 884-3131 or the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.

Check back for updates on this story.