Montgomery ISD counselor under investigation by the TEA for assaulting a special needs student

Montgomery, Texas- Christa Tatem, an MISD special education counselor is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) after attacking Kendrick Davis, a 7-Year-old special needs student at Madeley Ranch Elementary School in October 2021. Tatem was also recommended for termination of her position by the MISD Board of Trustees. However, she filed an appeal to continue her employment. If Tatem is successful in her appeal, she may be able to work with children again in the future, placing those children at risk of similar horrific experiences. The video footage of the attack was captured from an MISD television by community activist Jenifer Knighton as Montgomery ISD officials and their attorney briefed the family on what occurred at Madeley Ranch Elementary with their 7-year-old special needs child. Classroom 103 video surveillance shows MISD Special Education Counselor Christa Tatem repeatedly assaulting and dragging around 7-year-old Kendrick Davis.

"The video speaks for itself rather well. You can definitely see this lady assaulting my kid. I'm still in disbelief that he had to endure that, " says Brittney Leveston. Ken’s father Kendrick Davis was shaking his head in disbelief, we were left speechless. We are devastated and angry at what we had to see, the way this woman assaulted our son and he was helpless. There was no way for Ken to even escape from Tatem attacking him because the door was locked, she adds.

The parents are more upset because had they been informed of what happened to their son, they could have taken him to the hospital to get checked for broken bones or head injuries, instead of only being treated for a pinch. "She handled him as if he were a piece of garbage, a rag doll ." Leveston continues. Ken is now experiencing nightmares and is traumatized. Madeley Ranch issued the following statement in response to a comment on social media:

Hello Jenifer, we wanted to respond to provide some additional information. The district takes these matters extremely seriously. After being notified of this incident, a district investigation was immediately initiated and the employee was removed from campus and placed on administrative leave. Immediately upon conclusion of the investigation, the district took the appropriate steps, in accordance with the employee’s employment contract, to recommend termination of the employee, and referred the matter to the District Attorney’s Office and Child Protective Services.

Based on the Superintendent’s recommendation, during a public meeting, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to propose the termination of this employee. The employee has appealed this action to the Texas Education Agency and a hearing is scheduled in March. The district has worked collaboratively with law enforcement regarding this matter. However, once the case is referred to the District Attorney, the district has no influence or authority over what cases the District Attorney ultimately decides to prosecute.

The Superintendent and other district leaders met with the parents of the student. As required by the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), a federal law that protects the privacy of student education records, the parents were given full access to the educational records of their student, which included viewing of video. The school district will continue to adhere to the privacy requirements as set forth in FERPA.

Providing safe learning environments for all students is our top priority in Montgomery ISD. Any conduct that runs contrary to this core value is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our district.

Community activists and Kendrick’s family vow to continue seeking #justiceforKen. We will continue to provide information on this story as we receive updates.