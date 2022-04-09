Montgomery, TX

A 7-year-old Special Needs Child was Assaulted by a Montgomery ISD Special Education Counselor

Jenifer Knighton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YXYvg_0eyUsFwy00
Advocate and ParentJenifer Knighton

Christa Tatem, A Montgomery Independent School District Special Education Counselor was recommended for termination after an October 2021 classroom surveillance video from Madeley Ranch Elementary School surfaced showing the attack of a 7-year old African American disabled child.

Montgomery County, TX- Community Activists Jenifer Knighton and Sam Smith joined the family of 7-year-old Kendrick Davis on March 21, 2022, at the Montgomery Independent School District building to watch the videos of what appears to be an innocent and helpless child screaming for mercy while being attacked by Montgomery ISD Special Education Counselor Christa Tatem.

During the March meeting, Kendrick's family was informed that despite having strong evidence against Tatem, she filed an appeal to continue her employment contract with Montgomery ISD, and according to the district's attorney, a hearing was held on Friday, March 25, 2022. If for some reason Tatem wins the appeal, it could mean that she'll have an opportunity to work with other children in the future, putting those children at risk to endure the same traumatic experiences as 7-year-old Kendrick Davis.

My skin cringed while watching the gruesome video. As an MISD employee and "counselor" in a position working with children that have documented disabilities, you have an obligation to de-escalate a crisis, not provoke it. Tatem spent over ten minutes attacking the child. Kendrick's family put their trust in Montgomery County Schools to help their son succeed but this attack can leave them family traumatized for life.

In the videos that MISD has not released to the family, Tatem can be seen assaulting the boy, putting her knees on his back, and holding him down. While there is no sound on the video, it appears that the child is pleading for his life, and although at one point he appears to be lifeless, Tatem continues to hold him down. She then gets up, removes her earrings, and attacks him again.

More than twenty minutes later one of the boy's teachers can be seen entering the room and the child tries to fight against Tatem, but things only get worse for him. Tatem strikes the child again and this time she pins him up against the wall and forces her elbow into his ribcage while she and the special education teacher "restrain" the 48lb child.

According to the parents, they have made several attempts since October to get the full truth about what happened to their child. They believe that they have received nothing more than lies, excuses, and cover-ups from Madeley Ranch Elementary School administration, Montgomery ISD, Grimes County District Attorney Andria Bender who declined charges against Christa Tatem, and CPS Investigator Barry Gresham who reported no findings of abuse or neglect by Tatem.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Christa Tatem# Child Protective Services# Kendrick Davis# Special Education# Education

Comments / 10

Published by

Focused on social change and justice, Jenifer has had different roles in human services as a counselor, advocate, consultant, and educator. Her mission is to build stronger communities through Hope, Empowerment, Advocacy and Outreach, Resources, and Support.

Houston, TX
50 followers

More from Jenifer Knighton

The Science of Addiction: Dispelling the myth

We often hear people discussing their addictions to food, exercise, and the internet. Addiction affects millions of people in the United States. Addiction can be defined as a chronic brain disorder marked by obsessive alcohol/drug-seeking behaviors and prolonged use in the face of adverse effects. It is not a decision, and it has nothing to do with a person’s character flaws or the amount of love a person has for someone. It is a complex disease influenced by genetics, brain chemistry, family history of alcoholism, substance misuse, trauma, and a person’s surroundings. Addiction is comparable to other chronic illnesses in that it impairs healthy functioning, has major effects, is avoidable or treatable, and, if left untreated, progresses to death.

Read full story
2 comments
Montgomery, TX

Montgomery ISD counselor under investigation by the TEA for assaulting a special needs student

Montgomery, Texas- Christa Tatem, an MISD special education counselor is under investigation by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) after attacking Kendrick Davis, a 7-Year-old special needs student at Madeley Ranch Elementary School in October 2021. Tatem was also recommended for termination of her position by the MISD Board of Trustees. However, she filed an appeal to continue her employment. If Tatem is successful in her appeal, she may be able to work with children again in the future, placing those children at risk of similar horrific experiences. The video footage of the attack was captured from an MISD television by community activist Jenifer Knighton as Montgomery ISD officials and their attorney briefed the family on what occurred at Madeley Ranch Elementary with their 7-year-old special needs child. Classroom 103 video surveillance shows MISD Special Education Counselor Christa Tatem repeatedly assaulting and dragging around 7-year-old Kendrick Davis.

Read full story
Conroe, TX

The Texas Department of Children and Families in Conroe Locked out a Texas Family Seeking Answers About their Son

Conroe, TX- Community activists Donald Smither from The Callie House Project and Ladon Johnson joined Kendrick Davis and Brittney Leveston of Montgomery County, Texas, on Monday outside the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services in Conroe, Texas, in hopes of getting answers from Child Protective Services investigator Barry Gresham and his supervisor in regards to the no findings conclusion against Christa Tatem. In October of last year, a Montgomery ISD counselor dragged around and assaulted their 7-year-old child Kendrick Davis.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy