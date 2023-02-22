Unlocking Your Potential as a Software Developer

You will need a healthy combination of technical and soft skills

Photo by Kevin Ku

There are plenty of resources online to help anyone make software development their career, but are they guiding you correctly? You can find just about anything these days no matter your experience level; Whether you are someone who is just starting out by learning programming, someone who may have experience in development with something like video games, or someone who see’s all of the headlines of how well software developers do (both financially and the plethora of benefits), it is a safe bet there are plenty of options.

I would argue that, while yes the internet has collected a massive amount of resources to turn to, many of those are not very relevant to the field itself. In fact, during my journey of turning my hobby into a career, I used many of those resources myself and found that it was not easier to get a position in the field nor find a clear path to enhance my skills.

Once I got into the industry I had an overwhelmingly lack of knowledge that I could not apply to my day-to-day tasks I performed. That feeling of being unprepared can easily diminish your confidence in the field and ultimately affect your career in the long run. My goal is to help anyone, no matter their expertise, by providing 5 big skills I identified as essential for anyone joining this industry.

It has taken me years to cultivate the attributes and skills it takes to be the best developer you can be, and the success that it comes with. Plenty of trial and error, discussions from various mentors/colleagues, and learning from some of the best in the industry has helped me acquire this knowledge that I hope helps you.

1) Tech Skill: Understand S.O.L.I.D

Photo by Sora NoAo

S.O.L.I.D stands for:

S — Single-Responsibility Principle

O — Open-Closed Principle

L — Liskov Substitution Principle

I — Interface Segregation Principle

D — Dependency Inversion Principle

The importance of these principles and how they are applied in the real-world application are immense. For instance: Understanding how the Single-Responsibility Principle is about creating each class to be responsible for one job to perform to maintain readable code. Or how the Dependency Inversion Principle dictates that your code has a flow to it in order to keep consistency.

There are 2 aspects of this you need to break down to ensure you get the most from S.O.L.I.D design principles: That you understand each principle’s definition and understanding how they apply to any piece of code you may write. These are in depth concepts that can be a bit challenging to learn, especially when you try to apply them to everyday code you write. A great guide that was passed onto me is from reddit, it does an excellent job detailing each principle and provides useful examples of how they can be used: https://www.reddit.com/r/learnprogramming/comments/cr3m01/solid_design_principles_for_everyone/

2) Tech Skill: Pick one language and try to master it

Photo by Pixabay

“Put your head down and code”. This idea is simple, yet very effective in helping you stand out from the myriad of applicants swarming to get into this field. Most job interviews will consist of a technical portion which allows you to demonstrate your programming skills.

This part is arguably the most important part of the interview process as managers will be looking closely at the code you write; Are you able to follow design principles? Does your code have cleanliness and readability? Can you demonstrate your skills by writing code that can be easily maintained or modified? Every aspect is inspected as well as the ability to demonstrate intermediate to advanced level concepts like multi-threading or OOP (Object-Oriented Programming).

Luckily, most employers give you the option to demonstrate your ability with just about any relevant programming language, such as: Java, Python, C#, C++, CSS & JavaScript. You need to first identify a back-end or front-end language you feel is a better fit for you as the two aren’t interchangeable. From there learn all you can about that language and it’s uses, then start actually coding on your own, without tutorials to guide you, so that you gain the most insight into having that foundational knowledge of that language.

Plenty of sites like YouTube, Udemy, Stack Overflow, and even documentation straight from the websites that maintain the programming language are great resources to utilize in helping you master one language.

3) Tech Skill: Learn about Azure DevOps

Photo by Serpstat

In my opinion, this is the biggest oversight with tutorials and educational institutions; Learning about project management. The different methodologies that exist to organize workflow (Waterfall, Agile, SAFe) and how the repositories function within the tech-stack. This makes up roughly 50% of the work you will actually be doing as any type of developer. You have to manage your tasks by updating hours and documenting progress and understand the workflow with the impact to your work all from a centralized place within Azure.

A lot of companies expect you to have this type of knowledge without dedicating much in the way of resources to helping you understand it. Gaining prior knowledge to joining a company will not only help you integrate to the team faster, but make you stand out as you are able to pickup work quickly as a new hire.

Now, Azure DevOps is not the only methodology here, AWS is another large service and ultimately they do the same thing just in slightly varied ways. The comparisons are similar to using different web browsers, both operate very similarly, they just have different layouts and structures. Azure is the most popular I have seen in the industry which is why I recommend it, but learning another methodology will benefit you just the same.

4) Soft Skill: Networking

Photo by Pixabay

Networking is something that naturally can be used with any job, this isn’t specific to software development. However, the amount of people that opt out of networking or even reaching out to other teams within companies is enormous. In fact, I got my position on one of the best teams in our company just by talking to the management about any opportunities they may have had.

I promise you this skill is so crucial to obtain to promote or even look to do other work you may be more interested in. Something that shocked me was when I started reaching out to different teams and managers, each one told me the same thing: I was the first person in a long time that has contacted them about an opportunity or wanted to engage them about their work outside of their team.

When you are already on a team and want to seek out other roles; Start by writing an email or DM introducing yourself and inquiring about the type of work they do. More often than not you will get a welcoming response and from there you can implore about any positions you may be able to apply to. Even if you don’t get the position or an offer, there is a lot of knowledge to gain talking to other folks that you can take away to help you in the future.

5) Soft Skill: Communication

Photo by fauxels

This one may sound pretty obvious, but you would be surprised at how poorly others may communicate with you. Now, this doesn’t mean you have to get a Bachelor’s in communication or be able to give a presentation; The bulk of utilizing this skill comes from clearly defining your work when speaking to it.

It is important to understand when you become a software developer you will be joining a team, not to mention you will be working alongside other teams no matter the type of work your doing. Each team has their own tech-stacks they work with and may not know everything about the work you do. Having the ability to clearly explain the work and it’s interfaces, timely responses to colleagues, or even identifying a bug with the reproduction steps has a big impact. In an interview, being able to vocally communicate programming concepts speaks volumes to you as an applicant and will help you stand out.

As a software developer seldom will you perform work that is completely isolated, typically a task is segmented based off others work or maybe you will have dependencies from another team. Regardless of the type of work, effectively communicating will help you get into the field easier, and once here it will promote you to become a more successful software developer.

This Article is Intended to be Informational