My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories — A New Book from Writer and Photographer Hank Paper

My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories by Hank Paper

Whether fighting an interloping bear in his basement, leading his irascible grandmother on a hair-raising tour of Old Jerusalem, or dreaming of alien body snatchers who may or may not be real, Hank Paper’s new book, My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories, confronts the unexpected contingencies of life with humor, pathos, and, yes, even some speculative meanings for the reader.

Come hear more about Myron’s adventures at a Book Launch & Reading event on Thursday, February 9, 7:00 p.m.at Best Video Film and Cultural Center, 1842 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. Paper will be reading some of his favorite stories, signing books, and charming the audience with his wit and good humor.

My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories is Paper’s first book of short stories, but he is no stranger to the craft. His stories have appeared in numerous literary magazines, including The Sun, Pulpsmith, Portland Monthly Magazine, and New World Writing. His articles have appeared in many newspapers and magazines, including Connecticut Magazine, The San Francisco Examiner and the L.A. Herald Examiner Sunday Magazine. He is also a photographer who, for the last 40 years, has exhibited widely at museums and galleries here and abroad. Both his writing and his photography have been featured in Italy Italy Magazine, Scottish Life, and Hadassah Magazine’s Jerusalem 3000 issue. He was the video columnist for the Meriden-Record Journal, Portland Monthly Magazine, as well as the Journal for the Video Software Dealers of America, and he has given many talks on film, led many film series, and wrote many articles on film.

Paper was the founder and, for 35 years, the owner of nationally renowned Best Video, now the nonprofit Best Video Film and Cultural Center. Today, BVFCC is a valued community gathering space serving Greater New Haven with its world-class film archive, performance space, screening area, and coffee bar. For more information, visit www.bestvideo.com

Paper has often read his stories in New Haven and has been featured numerous times on Connecticut Public Radio. He also spent eight years in Hollywood as a screenwriter, but that’s another story. (Oh wait — that story’s included in this book!)

Copies of My Search for Meaning, The Myron Stories (6x9 Paperback, 162 pages, Fiction/Short Stories, $15.00) can be purchased the night of the event. For more information, visit www.hankpaper.com.