Lions and Tigers and Bears, Oh My! Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking Classes

Branford Land Trust Winter Animal Tracking Classes Photo by Branford Land Trust

Saturday, January 28 & Saturday February 25

9:30am - 11:00am at Lake Saltonstall Recreational Area

OK, maybe not lions and tigers, but bears, maybe. Deer, coyote, and more! You never know what you’ll discover during the Land Trust’s popular Animal Tracking classes, led enthusiastically by naturalists Tom Cleveland and Chris Woerner each winter. Learn how to recognize animal footprints and other signs of their passage through the woods during two Animal Tracking Classes scheduled for Saturday, January 28 and Saturday, February 25 from 9:30 to 11am at the Lake Saltonstall Recreational Area. We’ll hope for snow, but it will be fun even without it! This program is fun for both kids and adults.

Please wear appropriate dress and comfortable, supportive walking shoes. Bring water. Walking sticks welcome. We’ll meet at the fishing area parking lot off of Hosley Avenue in Branford. The address is 100 Hosley Avenue and it is located approximately halfway down Hosley Avenue off of Route 1 to the south and Brushy Plain Road to the north.

Expect moderate terrain, some sloping trails and inclines, rocky underfooting. Parents should be prepared to carry younger children if they get tired.

Inclement Weather dates: January 29 and February 26. Watch our Facebook page for possible schedule changes. For questions please call Tom Cleveland @ 203-981-9040.

The Branford Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, accredited by the Land Trust Alliance, established in 1967 to protect Branford’s open space and natural resources. Run by volunteers and supported by member families and businesses, the Land Trust manages and protects over 1,000 acres in more than 130 parcels and holds conservation easements on another 400 acres in Branford. For more information, visit www.branfordlandtrust.org.