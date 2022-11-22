It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie Walk

Van Wie field, Branford, CT Photo by Van Wie field, photo by Jen Payne

Join the Branford Land Trust on Sunday, December 4 at 1:00 PM for this annual hike at Van Wie Woods, exploring fields, woodlands, streams, and granite outcrops of the 100 acres donated by two generations of the Van Wie family. The walk will be led by several local naturalists, and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and refreshing fall weather with friends and family.

We’ll meet by the trailhead at 87 Red Hill Road. Directions: From Exit 56 on I-95, go south on Leetes Island Rd. for 0.1 mile, and turn left (east) onto Red Hill Rd. Proceed to #87, which is on the right, and park on the right side of the road or at the pull-off by the pond.

The full walk is approximately two miles long (90 minutes) and of moderate difficulty with two or three short steep stretches. Walkers will also have the option of a shorter (one mile) walk. Please wear appropriate dress and comfortable, supportive walking shoes. Bring water. Walking sticks encouraged for the rocky and leafy terrain. The walk is good for kids as young as six or seven. Parents of younger children should use their discretion and be prepared to carry them for parts of the route.

The Branford Land Trust is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, accredited by the Land Trust Alliance, established in 1967 to protect Branford’s open space and natural resources. Run by volunteers and supported by member families and businesses, the Land Trust maintains more than 30 miles of hiking trails, and manages and protects over 1,000 acres in more than 130 parcels and holds conservation easements on another 400 acres in Branford. For more information, visit www.branfordlandtrust.org.