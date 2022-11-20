GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City Gallery

City Gallery is excited to announce the return of its long-standing GIVE ART holiday exhibit and sale being held December 2 through December 23, with an Opening Reception on Sunday, December 4, from 1 - 5PM. This month-long event includes a variety of small works on sale for $100, and there will be a flat file of work for sale at a variety of price points. All 16 members of City Gallery will be participating in GIVE ART: Judy Atlas, Meg BloomJoy Bush, Phyllis Crowley, Jennifer Davies, Roberta Friedman, William Frucht, Joyce Greenfield, Rita Hannafin, Barbara Harder, Sheila Kaczmarek, Kathy Kane, Esthea Kim, Tom Peterson, Ruth Sack, and Michael Zack.

“GIVE ART had been a longstanding City Gallery event to welcome the holiday season,” says member artist Roberta Friedman. “But we’re back this year! It’s a way to celebrate the season and encourage giving art as holidays gifts.”

For nearly 20 years, City Gallery has served as a collective of innovative, contemporary artists from the New Haven area. It is a member-run gallery featuring a wide range of visual media: painting, sculpture, photography, papermaking, fiber art, printmaking, and mixed media.

GIVE ART is free and open to the public, and runs December 2 - December 23, 2022. There will be an Opening Reception on Sunday, December 4, from 1 - 5PM. City Gallery is located at 994 State Street, New Haven, CT 06511. Gallery hours are Friday - Sunday, 1 PM - 4 PM, or by appointment. City Gallery follows New Haven City’s mask mandate policy. For further information please contact City Gallery, info@city-gallery.org, www.city-gallery.org.